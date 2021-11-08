Strong images: Family ties and exorcises teenager who would be ‘possessed’ after spending hours playing Free Fire – International

A 15-year-old Honduran teenager was the victim of a very disturbing episode last week. After spending several hours playing the famous game “Free Fire”, the young man began to behave strangely and then a series of seizures.

At the family’s request, a Christian group specializing in exorcism tied the boy up because they suspected he was “possessed.” The information is from the LM Neuquén newspaper.

Upon arriving at the site, the religious assured that the boy was “dominated by an evil force”. According to witnesses, the family believes that the boy, after so much playing, has been “taken by the devil.”

Video that went viral on social media shows the boy writhing on the floor with his feet and hands tied as he screams in a deep voice. Around him, several people are heard praying, while others film the scene.

In other images, the boy appears on top of a bed, still immobilized. According to the local newspaper, the case caused fear in the city of Salamá and parents began to monitor more closely as much as the content their children access on their cell phones.