Summaries of the week’s chapters from 15 to 20/11 · TV News

Monday, 11/15 (Chapter 85)

Caxias discovers that Solano Lopez threatened Brazil for Pedro. Luísa suffers from her estrangement from Pedro. Samuel confronts Diego and claims that Nelio is deceiving Dolores and Pilar.

Lupita embodies Germana’s spirit, and scares Vitória. Dolores confronts Tonico, who berates Nélio for the failure of his plan to buy his wife’s farm. Nélio confesses that he lied to Dolores. Pilar catches Diego talking to Tonico.

Tuesday, 11/16 (Chapter 86)

Tonico reveals to Pilar that Diego is a liar. Dolores says she will forget her love for Nélio. Pedro and Samuel suffer for Luísa and Pilar. Pilar vows revenge on Tonico. Augusto and Gastão ask Pedro about the situation between Brazil and Uruguay.

Prisca, Hilário and Vitória try to recover Quinzinho’s memory. Teresa rebukes Gastão’s behavior with his employees. Teresa comments with Celestina about the proximity of Luísa’s departure. Dolores declares herself to Nelio.

Wednesday, 11/17 (Chapter 87)

Justina comments to Candida that Zayla probed her about Mariana, Samuel’s sister. Caxias tells Pedro that the president of Uruguay was deposed, as they wanted. Nicolau watches as Celestina reads a letter from Nino.

Leopoldina and Teresa are suspicious of Celestina’s behavior. Zayla discovers that Pilar has broken up with Diego. Celestina meets Nino on the sly. Candida confronts Zayla in front of Olu, Samuel and Pilar.

Thursday, 11/18 (Chapter 88)

Zayla confesses that he blackmailed Pilar. Samuel and Pilar renew their engagement. Nicolau warns Celestina about the risk of having lied to Teresa. Isabel makes Gaston apologize to Guebo. Quinzinho leaves Vitória and the children. Borges is interested when he learns that Justina was freed by Luísa. Pedro and Teresa participate in the march for abolition.

Friday, 11/19 (Chapter 89)

Tonico and Bernardinho manage to interrupt the march for abolition. Augusto notices Pedro’s involvement with Luísa. Prisca and Hilário fear that Vitória will also abandon them and ask their aunt to look for Quinzinho. Luísa listens when Augusto comments to Dumas about his relationship with Pedro. Solano Lopez declares war on Brazil.

Saturday, 11/20 (Chapter 90)

Pedro comments with Teresa about his apprehension with Solano. Luísa starts preparations to return to France. Pedro and Luísa say goodbye. Augusto and Leopoldina and prepare for their wedding.

Gastão fears that Brazil is involved in a war. Vitória and the children find Quinzinho. Lota and Bernardinho help Quinzinho recover his memory. Augusto and Leopoldina get married, while Solano Lopez invades Brazil.

