Summary of chapters for the week from November 15th to 20th · TV News

Monday, 11/15 (Chapter 7)

Renato/Christian tells Santiago that he called the driver to apologize for the rude attitude Barbara had with the boy.Noca encourages Lara to move forward with her new job in the school canteen. Ravi is alarmed to hear Joy enter his apartment to hide from the police.

Cecília decides to pose for the campaign with Rebeca, who is bothered by her daughter’s success. Ilana suggests to Rebeca that she end her marriage to Tulio.Hannah announces that she is pregnant. Renato/Christian is surprised to learn that Barbara has stopped taking birth control.

Lara realizes that Noca has set up a date with Mateus.Renato/Christian discovers that his brother killed a person run over. Renato/Christian thinks about Lara. Matthew shows interest in Lara. Barbara tells Renato/Christian that she’s pregnant.

Tuesday, 11/16 (Chapter 8)

Renato/Christian makes Barbara promisethat won’t tellSantiago about being run over. Elenice agrees to sell Renato’s apartment. Teodoro is taken aback when Elenice says she’s going to live with him. Joy agrees to be with Ravi in ​​exchange for money.

Renato/Christian decides to give all the money from the sale of his apartment to Pilar. Lara tells Matthew that she still loves Christian. Barbara decides to separate from her husband. Noca tells Dalva that whenever he puts up the tarot cards, Christian appears alive. Rebeca doesn’t like the way Santiago treats Túlio.

Inacia charges Joyce with money to feed her brothers. Ravi learns that Joyce continues to spray paint. Joyce falls from a building and is rescued by Ravi. Ravi picks up Renato/Christian and Barbara at the airport. Josias approaches Renato/Christian at the airport, calling him Chris.

Wednesday, 11/17 (Chapter 9)

Renato/Christian pretends not to know Josias. Ravi believes in Joy and gives the girl money to buy medicine for her brother. Yasmin sees Joy hide the money Ravi gave her in Inacia’s shack. Noca encourages Dalva to learn to read. Matthew convinces Lara that they can both be friends.

Renato/Christian presents Ravi with a cell phone. Ravi tells Renato/Christian that he will never go back to being who he was. Ravi gives Renato/Christian Lara’s address. Santiago is thrilled to learn that Barbara will give him a grandson. Joy doesn’t answer Ravi’s calls, and tells Inacia that the money Yasmin took was to terminate a pregnancy.

A drug dealer watches Matthew ask the pastor about Christian, and follows Lara’s friend. Ravi stops Joy from having the abortion and asks the girl for a chance for them to be together. The drug dealer approaches Mateus and recognizes Lara, who is targeted by the bandit.

Thursday, 11/18 (Chapter 10)

The pastor saves the lives of Lara and Mateus, who ends up losing the car to the bandit. Noca scolds her granddaughter and makes her get rid of all of Christian’s stuff. Renato/Christian refuses to give Ravi money to support Joy, claiming that the girl is dealing a scam on the boy. Barbara goes through her husband’s things and finds the note with Lara’s address.

Lara and Mateus are together. Rebeca and Cecilia visit Eva at the nursing home. Noca helps Camila accept Dalva into the classroom. On the way to Pouso Feliz, Nicole notices that Barbara is bleeding and takes her sister to the hospital. Camila wins the essay contest, writing Dalva’s story. The obstetrician tells Barbara that the baby is fine. Barbara confronts Renato/Christian and calls Lara in front of her husband.

Friday, 11/19 (Chapter 11)

Lara tells Barbara that she doesn’t know any Renato Meirelles. Barbara apologizes to Renato/Christian. Mateus brings together Marie, Lara and Noca. Castilho tells Barbara, Nicole and Rebeca that Santiago has to stop working. Rebeca gives her father an ultimatum. A few months pass. Santiago faints during the ceremony held in his honor.

Túlio guides Renato/Christian on his first day of work in the Redentor network. Ravi promises Joy to help the woman’s family. Elenice meets Alipio during a trip to New York with Teodoro. Renato/Christian refuses to lend Ravi money to help Joy’s family. Ravi resigns.

It’s time for Barbara to give birth, and Mercedes asks Ravi to take her to the hospital. Joy also goes into labor, and is rescued by Renato/Christian. Barbara loses the baby. Ravi learns that his son was born and goes to the hospital, where he meets Renato/Christian. Ravi tells Renato/Christian that his friend’s son didn’t resist. Ravi and Renato/Christian watch Francisco in the nursery.

Saturday, 11/20 (Chapter 12)

Renato/Christian convinces Ravi to stay on the job. Renato/Christian consoles Barbara. Luan meets Santiago. Santiago decides to do the gymnastics session with Erica. Renato/Christian donates the trousseau purchased by Elenice for Ravi’s son. Ravi shows more patience with his son than Joy.

Renato/Christian looks for Lara. Lara is distressed when faced with evidence that suggests Christian’s presence in the cafeteria. Renato/Christian learns from Marie that Lara will marry Mateus.

Marie looks at a photo in a picture frame in Lara’s room and tells Noca’s granddaughter that it was the guy in the photo who helped her pick up the flower for the bouquet. Renato/Christian visualizes Lara dressed as a bride on the lawn of Engenhão while the judge and guests wait for Lara to say yes to Mateus.

The chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in the soap operas.