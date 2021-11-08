SUV Duster celebrates 10 years as one of Renault’s greatest successes

To try to grab a slice of the success of Ford EcoSport, which was the first compact SUV on the market and won thousands of customers, the Renault created the duster. By the way, creating, no, since the model is nothing more than the eponymous SUV launched in 2010 by Dacia – low cost Romanian brand of the group in Europe. Around here, it arrived 10 years ago (in October 2011) and, with two generations, it has accumulated almost 320,000 licensed units.

The story began, well to say, back in the mid-2000s, when the B0 platform, used in clio, but with Dacia’s engineering rework, it gave rise to the Logan. It was then, after the sedan’s success, that the plans were revised and the brand decided to manufacture derivatives to sell around the world. This is the origin of the hatch Sandero and the SUV duster.

The utility, however, won the world and was sold in more than 100 countries over the last decade – even today, it is sold in 65 markets. In relation to sales, according to Renault, they were more than 3.5 million worldwide so far.

Historic

Made based on the philosophy of low cost, Duster was soon successful in Brazil. The look was never a perfection, but the more rational consumer, who was looking for good height in relation to the ground and ample space, started to see Duster with different eyes. To give you an idea, its trunk – the largest in its category – has 475 liters of capacity.

Although at first it was quite drunk and, in the more expensive versions, had the company of the old four-speed automatic transmission, the Duster evolved over time. It gained more efficient solutions – such as the current CVT transmission, borrowed from the models of the ally, Nissan – and even made the competition envious, using solutions such as 4×4 traction.

Although discreet in sales in recent years, the affordable price has always helped it to remain in contention even with the arrival of new opponents, such as Jeep Renegade, Nissan Kicks and Honda HR-V. It should be noted, in this sense, that not even the debut of capture intimidated Duster. On the contrary, he sells more than his French-designed brother.

Currently, its portfolio has Zen, Intense and Iconic versions. Prices range from R$ 96,190 to R$ 118,390. All carry the 1.6 SCe flex engine of up to 120 hp (with ethanol in the tank) and 16.2 mkgf.

Facelift and special series

In 2015, the Duster got its first redesign – which is customary when the vehicle reaches its half-life, around 4 years. O facelift in question – a year after the celebration of 1 million units produced worldwide – yielded a new grille, headlights and taillights, restyled center console, in addition to an unprecedented instrument panel and more equipment.

In the meantime, the SUV produced at the Ayrton Senna Complex in São José dos Pinhais (PR) had several limited series. The first one was Tech Road (2012), which brought the multimedia Media NAV. The following year came Tech Road II, with content update.