Sylvinho reaches 50% of success at Corinthians and surpasses Tiago Nunes; see list

On Saturday, coach Sylvinho reached the mark of 50% of success at Corinthians, becoming only the fifth coach of the club in the last 14 years to register the feat. The 1-0 triumph over Fortaleza was his 12th by Timão in 32 games played by the club alvinegro.
In all, Sylvinho’s general retrospective so far is:
- 32 games
- 12 wins
- 12 draws
- 8 losses
- 32 goals for
- 28 goals against
- 50% use
Currently, this is the eighth job in terms of achievement since Corinthians dropped to Serie B at the end of 2007. Six of them, however, were made by the Tite-Mano-Carille triad, which yielded a period of many achievements for the Timon.
In addition to them, who surpassed 50% in all their works – with emphasis on the 69.86% use recorded by Tite between 2015 and 2016 -, Vagner Mancini is the other name that comes in above Sylvinho.
Corinthian commander in a reaction that took the team out of the relegation zone, last year, and maintained until the end of the Campeonato Paulista, this season, Mancini had 54% use of the disputed points.
Sylvinho and Corinthians coaches after relegation
- Tite (2015/16) – 69.86%
- Mano Menezes (2008/10) – 64.5%
- Fábio Carille (2017/18) – 62.5%
- Mano Menezes (2014) – 60.3%
- Tite (2010/13) – 59.1%
- Vagner Mancini (2020/21) – 54.07%
- Fábio Carille (2019) – 50.72%
- Sylvinho (2021) – 50%
- Adilson Baptista (2010) – 49.01%
- Cristóvão Borges (2016) – 48.14%
- Tiago Nunes (2020) – 47.43%
- Osmar Loss (2018) – 46.66%
- Dyego Coelho, interim (2019 and 2020) – 37.77%
- Oswaldo Oliveira (2016) – 37.03%
- Jair Ventura (2018) – 31.57%
