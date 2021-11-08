Sylvinho reaches 50% of success at Corinthians and surpasses Tiago Nunes; see list

On Saturday, coach Sylvinho reached the mark of 50% of success at Corinthians, becoming only the fifth coach of the club in the last 14 years to register the feat. The 1-0 triumph over Fortaleza was his 12th by Timão in 32 games played by the club alvinegro.

In all, Sylvinho’s general retrospective so far is:

  • 32 games
  • 12 wins
  • 12 draws
  • 8 losses
  • 32 goals for
  • 28 goals against
  • 50% use

Currently, this is the eighth job in terms of achievement since Corinthians dropped to Serie B at the end of 2007. Six of them, however, were made by the Tite-Mano-Carille triad, which yielded a period of many achievements for the Timon.

In addition to them, who surpassed 50% in all their works – with emphasis on the 69.86% use recorded by Tite between 2015 and 2016 -, Vagner Mancini is the other name that comes in above Sylvinho.

Corinthian commander in a reaction that took the team out of the relegation zone, last year, and maintained until the end of the Campeonato Paulista, this season, Mancini had 54% use of the disputed points.

Sylvinho and Corinthians coaches after relegation

  1. Tite (2015/16) – 69.86%
  2. Mano Menezes (2008/10) – 64.5%
  3. Fábio Carille (2017/18) – 62.5%
  4. Mano Menezes (2014) – 60.3%
  5. Tite (2010/13) – 59.1%
  6. Vagner Mancini (2020/21) – 54.07%
  7. Fábio Carille (2019) – 50.72%
  8. Sylvinho (2021) – 50%
  9. Adilson Baptista (2010) – 49.01%
  10. Cristóvão Borges (2016) – 48.14%
  11. Tiago Nunes (2020) – 47.43%
  12. Osmar Loss (2018) – 46.66%
  13. Dyego Coelho, interim (2019 and 2020) – 37.77%
  14. Oswaldo Oliveira (2016) – 37.03%
  15. Jair Ventura (2018) – 31.57%

