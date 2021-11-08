Sylvinho reaches 50% of success at Corinthians and surpasses Tiago Nunes; see list

On Saturday, coach Sylvinho reached the mark of 50% of success at Corinthians, becoming only the fifth coach of the club in the last 14 years to register the feat. The 1-0 triumph over Fortaleza was his 12th by Timão in 32 games played by the club alvinegro.

In all, Sylvinho’s general retrospective so far is:

32 games

12 wins

12 draws

8 losses

32 goals for

28 goals against

50% use

Currently, this is the eighth job in terms of achievement since Corinthians dropped to Serie B at the end of 2007. Six of them, however, were made by the Tite-Mano-Carille triad, which yielded a period of many achievements for the Timon.

In addition to them, who surpassed 50% in all their works – with emphasis on the 69.86% use recorded by Tite between 2015 and 2016 -, Vagner Mancini is the other name that comes in above Sylvinho.

Corinthian commander in a reaction that took the team out of the relegation zone, last year, and maintained until the end of the Campeonato Paulista, this season, Mancini had 54% use of the disputed points.

Sylvinho and Corinthians coaches after relegation

Tite (2015/16) – 69.86% Mano Menezes (2008/10) – 64.5% Fábio Carille (2017/18) – 62.5% Mano Menezes (2014) – 60.3% Tite (2010/13) – 59.1% Vagner Mancini (2020/21) – 54.07% Fábio Carille (2019) – 50.72% Sylvinho (2021) – 50% Adilson Baptista (2010) – 49.01% Cristóvão Borges (2016) – 48.14% Tiago Nunes (2020) – 47.43% Osmar Loss (2018) – 46.66% Dyego Coelho, interim (2019 and 2020) – 37.77% Oswaldo Oliveira (2016) – 37.03% Jair Ventura (2018) – 31.57%

