‘System does not create leaders to take care of those they lead,’ says CEO

If what makes a company work are the people who work in it, it is indisputable to say how important the role of leadership is in taking care of these people so that they are satisfied with their work and obtain good results. Unfortunately, not all corporate environments understand this relationship, even though the pandemic has highlighted the need for leaders with a more humanized approach.

The intersection of people-centered leadership and good business strategy is the foundation of Bob Chapman’s work as CEO and chairman of Barry-Wehmiller, a US parts and technology company. What he calls “truly human leadership” speaks to the concept of conscious capitalism, which reflects the typically capitalist need to make a profit, but with a close look at the human journey and the concern to have positive impacts on society and the environment.

The agenda is urgent in discussions on social, environmental and governance issues (the ESG principles) and, according to the executive, co-author of the book All are important (ed. Alta Books), the role of the leader is essential to these changes, which extend beyond the walls of the company. “How we treat those we are privileged to lead has a profound impact on how our team members treat their spouses or partners, their children and behave in our communities. naturally care about others,” he told the state, in an email interview.

Chapman, who has been living and talking about this leadership model for over two decades, participated in the last week of the 2nd Brazilian Forum on Conscious Capitalism, organized by Instituto Capitalismo Consciente Brasil. On the occasion, he addressed the poverty of dignity, which explains how the devaluation of people for who they are and what they do. To change that perception, he believes the meaning of success must change: moving from being synonymous with money and power to being “the way we go about the lives of others.”

In the interview below, the executive also addresses the skills needed for human leadership from a look at the educational system and talks about what it takes to implement them and build trust.

You’ve been talking about a different kind of leadership since the late 1990s. What has changed since then? What are your perceptions of current leadership?

My personal transformation from management to leadership began in 1997, continued into the early 2000s, and came as a result of a series of awakenings about the impact I had on those I was privileged to lead. My initial focus was on the business world, but I had the opportunity to speak across all sectors of society – healthcare, education, government, non-profit organizations – and I see the same thing: leaders focused on their ‘success’ while using people in their organizations simply as a means to their success. This disease of self-interest appears to be progressing.

Today, we find ourselves in an educational and professional world that has managers, bosses, supervisors, administrators, but not leaders who have the skill and courage to care for those who are privileged to lead. Unfortunately, we don’t have a “leadership”. We have a “management” which, in my experience, is the “handling of others for my success”. So, we had economic success, but not human success, where people feel valued, cared for and know that who they are and what they do is important.







Bob Chapman, CEO and chairman of Barry-Wehmiller, saw the results of implementing truly human leadership in the company. Photo: Publicity / Estadão

When you talk about human leadership, what kind of skills and behaviors are involved?

The skills of being a leader center on being able to give the people in your charge a sense of hope for the future. Truly human leaders design environments where their teams feel secure about their future, inspired to share their gifts towards an inspiring organizational vision, listened to so that they feel they are part of building that future and leave the job every day knowing that what do matter. And the basis of this is to see its main mission of giving the people in its care a future that engages their heads, hearts and hands.

The book you wrote with Raj Sisodia, ‘Everyone Matters’, is about the power of caring for people as if they were family. What are the results of this attitude within companies?

First, when you take care of people at work as you would like your children to be taken care of, you will improve their health. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told us that the person you report to at work is more important to your health than your primary care physician.

How we treat those we are privileged to lead has a profound impact on how our team members treat their spouses or partners, their children, and how they behave in our communities. When people feel genuinely cared for, we find that they naturally care about others.

Are there challenges to implementing a more humane leadership model in companies?

We have a society built around “success” as money, power and position and it doesn’t really matter how you get it, as long as it’s legally. And then you can write a valuable check to the charity and be celebrated for your kindness and generosity. What I’ve learned on this journey to truly human leadership is that the greatest act of charity is how we treat the people we care about.

We’ve learned that by helping other organizations that “believe what we believe” we’re treating the disease in our own interest, we’re not curing it. The cure for this global focus on self-interest, for moving from a world centered on ‘me’ to a world centered on ‘we’, is to address how we educate our students. We have an education system driven by the idea that good education will support a free society, but we need to transform education to teach human skills so that the main focus of education is to train leaders who have the human and professional skills to act in all areas. professions in our society with the skills and courage to care for those they will lead.

We’ve found that the most important skill everyone needs as the foundation for living with meaning, purpose, and “true success” is empathetic listening. This is the ability to listen to understand, not to debate or judge. There is no doubt that this is the greatest skill of all for a truly successful life. And the second is the ability to recognize and celebrate the goodness in others. Future leaders can learn these powerful and transformative human skills, and graduates can become the “vaccine” for dealing with the disease of self-interest. We don’t have “bad managers”; we have an educational system that is not creating leaders with the human skills to take care of them.

In this process of implementing more humane leadership, employees can get a little skeptical when leaders start being ‘nice’. How to engage them and build trust?

It’s no longer a matter of being “nice,” it’s about understanding the deep responsibility of leadership. Make sure you have a well-designed organizational model to give those in your care a sense of hope for the future, then inspire them to bring their gifts to realize the organization’s vision and the result will be confidence. But these are skills that are not taught and we decided to teach at Barry-Wehmiller University, our in-house institution, to turn managers into leaders who have the skills to care for their followers, creating a culture of trust, respect, collaboration and care.

His lecture at the Brazilian Forum on Conscious Capitalism spoke about the poverty of dignity. What does this mean when we talk about leadership?

When you look at the state of society and culture in the US, before the pandemic, we had the lowest level of unemployment in 50 years, a strong stock market, and we weren’t sending our young people to fight global conflicts. So we had peace and prosperity, but we experienced the highest level of anxiety and depression. And from my exposure through my conversations in all parts of our culture, my observation is that although people have economic wealth, they don’t feel valued. They feel they are just a means to someone else’s success.

So when people don’t feel valued for who they are and what they do, they feel humiliated. The writer and journalist of The New York Times Thomas Friedman says we don’t have poverty of money, we have poverty of dignity, and that’s exactly in line with what we’re experiencing. When we teach the fundamentals of “truly human leadership” at our Barry-Wehmiller University, 90% of our graduates’ feedback says it has a dramatic impact on their personal relationships with their spouses, partners and children.

When we care about those we lead, they naturally begin to care about those they meet at work, at home, and in our communities. We can create a world where “everyone matters”, but that starts with teaching leadership and caring skills and defining success in life as how we touch the lives of others.

It starts with us, as leaders, that we create environments where we honor people’s dignity and give them meaning and purpose through jobs where they can contribute their gifts and talents and be a part of something bigger than themselves. This is how we begin to perceive the world I imagine.

