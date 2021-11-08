Take-Two CEO says he is open to more VR versions of games from the GTA franchise

There is currently an announced version of GTA San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2

A version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreaonly for the Oculus Quest 2 during the event Facebook Connect 2021, which will make the game the first in the successful franchise to gain a virtual reality version.

Although there is still no further details regarding the version, the CEO gives Take-Two Interactive, who owns the Rockstar Games, Strauss Zelnick, suggested that more games from Grand Theft Auto may reach virtual reality in the future.

This statement took place during an earnings conference call for the fiscal period of the Take-Two which will end in the second quarter of 2022. When asked about the company’s partnership with the Facebook to bring to Oculus Quest 2 the virtual reality version of GTA San Andreas, the executive also stated that he is enthusiastic despite having been skeptical when the technology started to appear on the market.]

GTA 6 development is “chaotic”, indicates leaker

Rumor also points to the production of Red Dead Redemption Remaster



Strauss Zelnick also praised the company’s titles that reached virtual reality as NBA 2K VR and LA Noire The VR Case Files and how much they succeeded me in this transition to virtual reality. Although confirmed, the virtual reality version of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas It still doesn’t have released images nor a scheduled release date.



For fans of the franchise, it’s close to the release of the remastered version ofand GTA The Trilogy, that contains GTA San Andreas, GTA III and GTA Vice City with improved graphics and gameplay, the game arrives on November 11th for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Onand, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA. members of Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the new version of GTA San Andreas on the consoles of Microsoft no additional cost.

What do you think of more games in the franchise Grand Theft Auto in Virtual Reality? Is there any other game from Take-Two would you like to see being adapted to the technology? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Facebook Connect 2021: GTA San Andreas to be released for Oculus Quest 2

There is still no defined launch date and no forecast of values



