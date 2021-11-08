Tamires celebrates goals that led to Corinthians qualification and calls up fans

Corinthians thrashed Nacional-URU on Sunday afternoon and forwarded its classification in the Women’s Libertadores. Author of two of Timão’s goals, Tamires celebrated and asked the fans to follow with the team.

“Happy to have helped from the beginning. We knew it would be a difficult game, like the last one. Again it was very hot, we know it gets in the way, today it was less, we could rest for each game too. The goal at the beginning gave tranquility to impose our game rhythm and score our score.“, said the Corinthians fan in an interview with Conmebol TV on the way out.

“The teams, to play against us, have been retreating, scoring individually. We have had meetings to understand how to leave the mark, get to the area with volume and put the ball in the goal, which is important, goal difference is worth a lot in this competition“, he analyzed shortly afterwards.

With the two goals in the match, Tamires was elected the best on the field in a vote made by the organizing body of the competition. The triumph made Timão assume the leadership of group D and forward its classification, since there is only one round left and two teams qualify. Thus, the shirt 14 asked for the support of the fans in this final stretch.

“Happy with the game, the victory. I was honored with this award for the best of the match, I want to thank you for your affection. Stay with us, there’s more game. Let’s rest so that in the next game we’ll be ranked first in the group and go all out for this Libertadores that still has a long way to go. Kiss“, said the side.

Corinthians returns to the field for the competition next Wednesday, when it decides its future. Timão will face Deportivo Capiatá, at 5:30 pm at the Arsenio Erico stadium, seeking the three points to secure the first place in the group.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Tamires and Libertadores da America.