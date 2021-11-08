Tattoo that erases alone in up to 15 months generates controversy – Campos 24 Horas







11/07/2021, 9:24 am, Photo: Disclosure.



An American company called Ephemeral has launched a body paint that disappears naturally nine to 15 months after it is applied, and this is sparking an existential debate about commitment and ephemerality (which refers to something fleeting), in which some people claim that the new technology — which uses the same method as traditional tattoos, applied with needles and ink under the skin—completely defeats the purpose of this type of body art. After all, why do people get tattoos? Information is from the New York Times.(read more below)

Joanna Acevedo, 24, who works at an ice cream shop in Brooklyn, New York, has more than 100 tattoos all over her body — the only part not tattooed are her breasts, she says. Many of the images are random, he says, listing “a crocodile, a cat’s skull, a barbed wire, the words “steak fry” (chips), an eagle, a cactus and an ice cream cone” (read more below)

“I like the fact that they’re permanent, because they’re part of me. They represent a moment in my life, and I like to live with all my history – said Acevedo, who compares the tattoos he doesn’t like to scars, another remnant of bad choices he made when he was younger, he says. (read below)

Despite the challenge of committing to a permanent tattoo, the regrets are as old as the tattoos themselves. And sometimes the correction involves a lot of effort, as in laser tattoo removal. (read more below)

– A laser light breaks the tattoo particles and fragments them, but it can take from two to more than 10 sessions, depending on the size of the tattoo – explains Roy Geronemus, director of the Center for Laser and Skin Surgery in New York. — I see several patients who made rash decisions, without thinking too much about the lasting nature of what they did. (read below)

Temporary tattoos are already quite common in the cosmetic world, such as eyebrow micropigmentation. (read more below)

— The tool used makes scratches the size of paper cuts that look like traces of hair — says Piret Aava, owner of Eyebrow Doctor, a company specializing in eyebrow micropigmentation and eyeliner tattoos. — It inserts a pigment that passes under the skin and has to be kept dry for a week until the skin grows on top and traps the pigment underneath.

Depending on how quickly your skin metabolizes the pigment (in addition to your lifestyle and what type of products you use), eyebrow micropigmentation can last for one to three years, while eyeliner tattoos tend to last for three to five years, as the skin on the eyelids is different from the skin on the forehead.(read below)

Ink is made from material that decomposes

Ephemeral’s fading paint was invented by two chemical engineers specializing in proteins, Brennal Pierre, 41, and Vandan Shah, 33. They met at New York University, where Pierre was an adjunct professor and Shah was a Ph.D candidate. .D.(read more below)

Their work began in 2014 when one of Pierre’s students, who was also Shah’s research assistant, was going through a very expensive and painful laser tattoo removal process and wanted to know if it would be possible to remove it with a enzyme. The doubt caught the attention of Pierre and Shah immediately. (read more below)

“It was so intriguing to us,” said Pierre, who spent the next seven years developing with Shah an ink that would be broken down by the body’s natural mechanism.

Success was almost immediate. Since 2015, Ephemeral has raised more than $26 million, they say. His first studio opened in Brooklyn in March, with an eight-month waiting list starting in June. A second unit opened in Los Angeles at the end of last month.(read more below)

Ephemeral ink is made of a material that the body naturally decomposes over time. It works similarly to biodegradable medical devices such as stents used in implants or sutures used in stitches. These products, like ink, are naturally broken down by oxygen and water available in the body. (read more below)

Dermatologist does not guarantee product safety

In the US, tattoo ink manufacturers are not required to disclose their ingredients and do not need approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug regulatory agency. Despite this, Pierre and Shah, who do not disclose the composition of Ephemeral’s ink, claim to use only components authorized by the FDA for use in products such as cosmetics or medical devices. For dermatologist Marie Lager, this is not enough. (read more below)

“It’s hard to talk about security without knowing what’s in the ink,” she said. “I would also be skeptical about reassuring my patients about their safety, because I don’t have enough data. Regular tattoos have been around for a long time, so we learned about them. But this is new.(read more below)

Pierre and Shah are always trying to improve the paint. Currently, the company does not allow customers to get tattoos on their hands, feet or faces because these sites have not been fully tested. (read below)

Ephemeral estimates that more than half of its customers are people getting their first tattoo, like Barbara Edmonds, 27, who works for a media sales company and lives in New York.

“I have a commitment phobia. I would never be able to find something I wanted to keep under my skin forever, it makes me nervous,” she said, before explaining why she became interested in Ephemeral: “Their slogan is “I don’t regret anything”, and that’s basically why which I decided to try. (read more below)

Keith McCurdy, a tattoo artist known as Bang Bang, who has worked in New York for more than 16 years, disagrees with Ephemeral. “This product seems to move the needle backwards, for lack of a better term,” he said in an email. “A tattoo designed not to last potentially diminishes the value of this art form, which has historically struggled to catch up with the monetary value of others like painting or sculpture.”

Source: Extra