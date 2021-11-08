Teams have difficulty collecting the engines of the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça | Valleys of Minas Gerais

Amadeu Alexandre, owner of the winch company contracted by PEC Táxi Aéreo, which owns the plane, explains that the two engines are in complex places for removal.

One of them was found in an area of ​​dense forest. The engine would have detached itself from the aircraft shortly after the collision with the wires of Cemig’s energy transmission tower. Since the beginning of the morning of Monday (8), the teams have been working on land in the withdrawal, informed Amadeu.

Initially, the team from the 5th Regional Aviation Bases of the State (BRAVE), of the Military Police, would provide helicopter support to hoist the engine and leave it in an easier place for removal, but it was found that the dense forest would not allow the work by air.

The second engine is already submerged, informed Amadeu. “When the plane fell into the waterfall, one of the engines rolled down the waterfall. But it rained on the spot and the level of the waterfall filled, making the work difficult”, explains the owner of the winch company.

Initially, the arrival of all parts of the plane in Rio de Janeiro was for the morning of Tuesday (9). The plane’s fuselage, which was at the waterfall and was removed this Sunday (7), is being sent to the towing company’s yard, in Caratinga, from where it will be sent to Rio de Janeiro to continue the inspection work.

However, with the difficulties faced by the teams in removing the engines, the transport of parts can change.

According to a statement from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the wreckage will be sent to the headquarters of SERIPA III, in Rio de Janeiro during this week. Investigations continue in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Five company professionals and Cenipa’s team work at the site. There is no timetable for removing the part due to the complexity of the work.

In a first step of the take-off operation, a crane helped to lift the plane. from a point beside the waterfall, where it had fallen, to a higher area of ​​land. In a second step, the wings were cut off and some parts started to be removed.

On Saturday night (6), the aircraft had already been taken from the current of the waterfall, where it had fallen on Friday (5), and left beside it. The crash happened about 2 km from the destination airport, after the plane hit a power distribution cable. (See video of the plane’s removal from the current below)

Check out the steps to remove the plane:

On Saturday it was taken out of the stream;

On Sunday, it was pulled to the highest part of the land by a crane;

For ease of transport, the wings have been clipped;

As of this Monday, professionals from the private Auto Socorro, contracted by the company that owns the plane, are working to rescue the two engines;

Then, the plane will be taken by truck to Rio de Janeiro.

The company that owns the aircraft, PEC Táxi Aéreo, was authorized to collect the wreckage after the expert work of the Civil Police and the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) carried out at the accident site, as all the initial evidence that could used in the investigation have already been removed from the aircraft.

Cenipa informed that a second stage of the inspection will be carried out after the aircraft parts are collected and sent to Rio de Janeiro.

Marília Mendoça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

The small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall on Friday afternoon. All five occupants died in the accident, which is being investigated by Cenipa.

After confirming the singer’s death, fans gathered in Caratinga square to pay homage to Marília Mendonça. Thrilled, they sang several of the artist’s hits.

The body of Marília and her uncle and advisor were sent to Goiânia on Saturday morning. The wake of the two was open to the public, around 100,000 people attended the artist’s farewell. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

