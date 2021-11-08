Teen escapes kidnapping after using help sign popularized on TikTok | World

Reproduction/social media Laurel County Sheriff teaches how to make a distress call

A distress signal popularized on TikTok saved a 16-year-old teenager from a kidnapping last Thursday (4) in the United States. Information is from USA Today.

She was in a car parked at a traffic light on a Kentucky highway when she gestured toward another driver passing by. He acknowledged the call for help, and called the police. To help with more information about the teenager’s location, the driver followed the car.

The gesture is widely advertised on app profiles as a way to ask for help without drawing attention, and it’s easy: first, the victim does number four with the palm of the hand facing forward. Then close all four fingers around the big toe, leaving the fist closed.

US officials say the moves represent a call for help.

The suspect in kidnapping the teenager was identified as James Herbert. He’s 61 and would be heading to Ohio. On her cell phone, police found images of the young woman with a sexual overtone.

Herbert was arrested, charged with the crimes of imprisonment and possession of child pornography. On social media, the Laurel County, Kentucky sheriff taught him how to signal.





