Telegram will launch subscription plan to remove ads from app

Update (7/11/2021) – HA

It’s been nearly a year since Telegram announced that it would receive advertisements and other paid features, and now we learn that, to maintain the same convenience as it is today, users will have to pay for subscription services to not be bothered by in-app advertisements. The announcement was made by the messenger’s own CEO, Pavel Durov, on his official Russian channel. He talked about taking ads for placements with more than 1,000 users, and there will be the launch of a subscription service through which Telegram will allow you to not be bothered by advertisements.

Of course, it’s an optional service, and if you’re not a big Telegram user, you might not mind the new addition as much. Durov also said that the news could arrive this month, adding that it will be a low cost subscription (no price yet), and that will help the Telegram to continue in development. The founder of Telegram highlighted that owners of the major Telegram channels will be able to disable ads for all their users. The company is working to create the conditions that make this choice sustainable. Soon, advertisers will be able to place an “invisible” ad on any channel that — assuming there is a sufficient cost per impression — could result in the ad being removed from that channel. And you, what do you think about the new Telegram? Do you believe it will affect your daily life? Leave your impressions!

Original article (12/24/2020)

Yesterday, Telegram announced several improvements to its application, which will begin to reach users in 2021. New features include a new group voice chat function and the monetization of channels and content creators on the platform. But these are not the only changes scheduled by the application to take effect from next year. Messenger founder and CEO Pavel Durov commented on the app’s growth in number of users and highlighted some changes that are needed with this increase in usage.