The 10 most pirated movies of the week (11/07/2021)

10. Jungle Cruise

Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure across the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not an easy one and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.

9. The Suicide Squad

The world’s most misfit group of supervillains is back in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the 2016 movie. Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

8. Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues

After 40 years, Laurie Strode finally believes she has beaten Michael Myers after leaving him burning locked in the basement. Relieved and between life and death, she goes to the hospital to treat her injuries; meanwhile, Myers manages to escape the trap and waste no time in continuing his blood-soaked night of revenge. The terror continues and Laurie will have to fight the pain to, once again, defend herself from the monster.

7. Revenge & Punishment

Without a lot of firsts for years, the western genre is gaining more and more strength in recent months, and some with a very different proposal. Proof of this is the release of Revenge & Punishment, a Netflix western whose cast is composed only of black actors and which tells the story of an outlaw who discovers that his enemy is about to get out of prison; therefore, he ends up gathering a band to go in search of the so desired revenge, in a game of alliances and deals to survive the clash.

6. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

A production that carries the Prime Video seal, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is the biopic of the title artist who became famous for his playful and often psychedelic drawings that helped change people’s perception of cats. Yes, this is a very interesting movie for you who love cats. In addition to showing the skill and speed with which Wain painted his paintings, the film shows how he always had a life that oscillated between joy and disgrace, in a constant struggle to better understand his own life.

5. Dangerous

Starring Mel Gibon and Scott Eastwood, dangerous it’s another one of those revenge-driven action movies. The plot tells the story of a sociopath who flees to an island after his brother is murdered. At the scene, he ends up bumping into a gang of thugs and discovers that they have a part in his brother’s death. With this information in hand, he stops running away from criminals and begins a relentless vengeance.

4. Free Guy: Taking Control

What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? This is the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised a lot of people because it has more layers and depth than it appears.

3. Apex

Typical cat and mouse action movie, Apex has drawn the attention of the public who have seen the original 1994 work, surviving the game. In the plot, we follow a man hired to be a tour guide for a group of wealthy businessmen on an island. However, what was supposed to be just another job turns out to be a game of life and death when these entrepreneurs start a human safari in which the prey is precisely the poor guide. They just didn’t have the survival skills of the man, who also didn’t even know he had those abilities.

2. Dune

The film is the second attempt at adapting Frank Herbert’s literary work, and now, in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, it looks like it’s going to work. With many fabled elements and a vast and extremely complex universe, the science fiction film shows a future in which humanity is dependent on a rare resource called Melange, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant powers. superhumans. And it is found only on the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis, from where one of the Empire’s noble families extracts and trades. And it is in this scenario that political intrigues, betrayals and we see the emergence of a hero unfold.

1. Finch

One of the big Apple TV+ releases in 2021, this new film starring Tom Hanks takes place in a land devastated by a solar storm that left very few survivors. And one of them is robotics engineer Finch, who is in poor health and worried about his little Goodyear dog: after all, who’s going to take care of him? That’s when man has the idea to build a robot and teach it not only how to take care of the dog, but also about what makes us human: life, love and friendship.