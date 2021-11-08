The arrival of Paulinho would make Corinthians add ten defensive midfielders under contract; seven are already in CT

The imminent arrival of Paulinho, who already has a verbal agreement for 2022, would make Corinthians reach ten defensive midfielders under contract. Seven of them, in fact, are currently working at CT Joaquim Grava. The survey of My Timon does not include another four of the Sub-23.

Regarding those who are on a daily basis with Sylvinho, five are being used more frequently in the games: Gabriel, Du Queiroz, roni, Cantillo and Xavier. Thiaguinho, who played in Paulistão on loan by Inter de Limeira, is also in the CT, but without being related.

the seventh is Richard, newcomer from Athlético. The player was returned by the club from Paraná and, at the moment, maintains the physical form in place – the club chose not to disclose photos of his routine at the place.

Corinthians still has two others that are on loan. Are they: Matthew Jesus, dismissed from Juventude and assigned to Náutico to dispute Series B; and ederson, who makes a good Serie A for Fortaleza. Paulinho, if he arrives, he will be the tenth defensive midfielder under contract.

As stated above, the survey excludes four other under-23 midfielders who are under contract: Warian, who is already 25 years old, Emerson Sousa, 22 years old; Kauê Souza, 21 years old (on loan from Marcílio Dias); and Winicius Maia, 20 years old.

Steering wheels under contract with Corinthians and their respective links

professional department

Gabriel – December 31, 2022

– December 31, 2022 Richard – December 31, 2022

– December 31, 2022 Thiaguinho – December 31, 2022

– December 31, 2022 roni – December 31, 2022

– December 31, 2022 Xavier – Jan.31.2023

– Jan.31.2023 Matthew Jesus – December 31, 2023 (lent to Nautical)

– December 31, 2023 (lent to Nautical) Cantillo – December 31, 2023

– December 31, 2023 Dú Queiroz – December 31, 2024

– December 31, 2024 Ederson – Jan.31.2025 (on loan from Fortaleza)

Under-23

Warian – December 31, 2021

– December 31, 2021 Emerson Sousa – December 31, 2021

– December 31, 2021 Winicius Maia – December 31, 2021

– December 31, 2021 Kauê Souza – December 31, 2022 (lent to Marcílio Diaz)

