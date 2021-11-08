‘The continuation of Dilma’s government would make Bolsonaro have even more votes’

Former senator Cristovam Buarque, now at Cidadania, does not believe that the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff was a determining factor in Jair Bolsonaro’s 2018 victory. inability to reorganize the political forces after the PT’s removal.

In an interview with capital letter, Buarque says he paid a high price for voting in favor of the continuity of the process that took Dilma from power. As a justification, he cites the coherence of the speech throughout his public life.

“From a logical point of view, in fact I paid a much higher price than I imagined, with the very election I recently lost [concorreu ao Senado pelo DF em 2018], I lost friends, voters, readers and prestige abroad. It was a very high cost. I didn’t imagine it would be so much”, he admits. “If it were today, I would be scared to death if I didn’t have the courage to keep my speech coherent. It may have been a logical mistake, but it was a moral right, despite the consequences.”

The former governor of the Federal District and former minister of Education proposes an analysis of the errors of the progressive camp and what must be done to prevent the current president from being reelected. Buarque recently released the book ‘Why we fail: Brazil from 1992 to 2018′, by the Editorial Theme, in which it assesses what must be done differently so that the democratic left can again command the country. The book points out 24 points that led the far right to occupy the Palácio do Planalto

For 2022, the writer claims that, of the pre-candidates he knows, the name of former president Lula is the best. Buarque even defends that an alliance be formed around the PT in the first round.

“Considering the strength of the PT and Lula, I believe that if they do not assume the role of coordinating a name, I believe that we will have to join Lula even in the first round”, he says. “And it’s not just because he has more chances. It is because the first round will create so many disputes between the candidates that it will be difficult in the second round for the third way to support Lula and vice versa.”

CartaCapital: Professor, taking the title of the work as a starting point, how did we get here?

Cristovam Buarque: The title in English got better, which is ‘How the left elected the right in Brazil’. The origin of this book was a request from Oxford University to go there and explain why Bolsonaro won. I responded by saying that I would not mention the reasons that led him to victory, but why we [da esquerda] we lost. I point out 24 errors. It turns out that all of us, from the Itamar government to Temer, made mistakes, including me, which led voters to prefer Bolsonaro. And it could have been someone else who embodied what I called otherism.

CC: And of these errors, which in your opinion were the biggest?

CB: The first was not realizing a need for unity among us progressive democrats, especially a unity between PSDB and PT, the two great parties that the country has. For me, the contradiction between them is not even ideological, it’s just a discussion about who thinks the State is more important than the other and which thinks the Avenida Paulista or the ABC is more important.

The second was that we lost the utopian dream. We are like the others. And this utopian dream, capable of unifying these two sides without breaks, would be a program that would allow Brazil to take a leap in education in order to make the education of the poor as good as that of the rich. Break that exclusion. Both Fernando Henrique and Lula were more concerned with higher education, increasing the number of places, than with the quality of basic education and equity. This was a possible utopia for us to build. Of course it would take time, maybe 20 years, but we could have had a strategy.

The third was from an intellectual point of view. We don’t notice the curves of the story. In other words, we don’t realize that globalization is here to stay, that robotics is here to stay, artificial intelligence is here and that the environment has to be incorporated into social reflections. Until the PT, more than the PSDB, managed to perceive a protectionist policy for the environment, which is already good, but not the incorporation of the environment into the social and economic logic.

CC: Many attribute the current situation to the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff. Without the removal, would the picture be different?

CB: It’s hard to know, but you can’t say that Bolsonaro is the result of the impeachment It took three years [até o Bolsonaro assumir]. The continuity of Dilma’s government, as it seemed it would be, with errors in the conduct of economic policy, was capable of making Bolsonaro have more votes than it had. It wasn’t the impeachment, it was the inability to reorganize the forces after the removal and perhaps the fact that the vice chosen by the PT was Temer.

If it was because of the impeachment, after Collor’s removal, we would have had a rupture for some sides and there wasn’t. For me, Bolsonaro is the result of much longer mistakes over the 26 years that progressive Democratic governments lasted. Some say Bolsonaro came about because of the Car Wash and the demoralization of politics. It could be, but I don’t think it’s due to impeachment.

CC: Do you somehow regret having voted in favor of impeachment? Many PT members called you a traitor.

CB: They really called me a scammer and I think it’s right to call me that, because it’s an advertising expression that the PT, correctly from the point of view of clever communication, adopted. But, to be coherent, it is necessary to call someone who voted for Collor’s impeachment a coup, because the procedure was the same. I would say that Dilma’s procedure was even more rigorous [no rito] by enabling her to defend herself. It can be said that the reasons were different. Collor’s had corruption, Dilma’s didn’t, it was pedaled. It’s not coherent to call it a coup, but I think it’s legitimate, from the point of view of advertising and the electoral dispute.

As for regret, it’s a good question that I’m not sure I can fully answer for myself. From a logical point of view, in fact I paid a much higher price than I imagined, with the very election I recently lost [concorreu ao Senado pelo DF em 2018], I lost friends, voters, readers and prestige abroad. It was a very high cost. I didn’t imagine it would be so much. If it were today, I would be terrified if I didn’t have the courage to maintain the coherence of my previous speech.

I defend fiscal responsibility, as I believe that inflation is robbing the poor. Had I voted against impeachment, I would have been inconsistent. I paid a price. It may have been a logical mistake, but it was a moral right, despite the consequences. Granddaughters of mine, who were nine and five at the time, were persecuted. They put up posters in front of the house they lived in with the phrase: ‘my grandfather is a coup artist’. There was a cabinet of hate. But today it is outdated.

CC: Do you believe that, in the 2018 election, if in Haddad’s place the candidate were Lula, the result would be different?

CB: What would have stopped the Bolsonaro [de vencer] it would have been that stab that prevented him from going to the debates had not happened. If he was, Haddad was going to put on a show on him. If it were Lula, the communication capacity is greater than any Brazilian. Nobody today has his charisma. At the same time, Haddad was a new face and old faces carry a cost as well. It is impossible to know whether Lula would have been a better candidate than Haddad. What can be said is that if there had not been the persecution of Moro, I believe that both Lula and Haddad would have defeated Bolsonaro.

CC: Do you think that, in 2022, it is possible to have an alliance against Bolsonaro already in the first round?

CB: The ideal would be for Lula to be above that and coordinate an alliance, be able to coordinate the choice of the best name. But the ideal in politics is very difficult. How are we going to convince the PT and Lula himself to play this role after all they’ve been through and with the strength they have? It is the only strong party the country has. I’m not a denial even in vaccine, science and politics. Considering the strength of the PT and Lula, if they do not assume the role of coordinating a name, I believe that we will have to join Lula in the first round. And it’s not just because he has more chances. It is because the first round will create so many disputes between the candidates that it will be difficult in the second round for the third way to support Lula and vice versa.

I defend, against most people linked to me and against my party, Citizenship, that we should unite and hold a plebiscite in the first round between Bolsonaro and all of us. I imagine three weeks between the first and second round with the armed militias in the street and with the Armed Forces that I fear could be seduced into interfering with the electoral process. We should avoid those weeks between the first and second round by having Bolsonaro in contention. All this would disappear automatically if Bolsonaro doesn’t make it to the second round.

CC: Besides Lula, do you have any name that you see emerging as viable for this alliance to take place?

CB: There are some [pré-candidatos] that I don’t know and I don’t know if they would be better or worse as president. For example, the [Eduardo] milk and the [Rodrigo] Pacheco. Among those I know, I still think Lula is the best in his experience of governing and in his capacity for dialogue. But he has a name that I’m fond of who would be a good president, Tasso Jereissati. Between him and Lula, I would say that he could represent something better, new, for never having been president.

CC: Is antibolsonarism bigger than antipetismo?

CB: Anti-Bolsonaro is not able to prevent Bolsonaro from reaching the second round, but I think that, reaching the second round, the anti-Bolsonaro is very big. I fear that there is still a lot of rejection of the PT and Lula, [que abre margem] for anti-Bolsonarism to manifest itself in two types of votes: for the anti-Bolsonaro candidate and the white and null candidate. I fear for the absence. It was the absentees who elected Bolsonaro in 2018.

CC: Previously, you mentioned Moro and Lava Jato. How do you see this affiliation of the former judge to Podemos?

CB: The partiality is proven, but Lava Jato found out a lot that actually happened. The case of Lula I would pass, but there was, yes, identification of money outside [do País] who came back. The operation has its downside, but it had its good side too. Moro took this step [de entrar na política] by accepting to be minister of Bolsonaro. Joining a party is a natural consequence of the political gesture. The big question is whether this gesture is from when he went to be a minister or before, when he was still a judge. Was the persecution of Lula due to moralism or politics? Did he do it out of belief in morality or to render service to Bolsonaro?

CC: Do you intend to run for office in 2022?

CB: Right now I don’t think. I feel like a person who, at 77, is changing from a politician who writes in his spare time to a writer who does politics in his spare time. Today [sexta-feira 5], it was a good part of the morning discussing politics here in the Federal District. I don’t see myself spending the next eight months of my life campaigning for myself, but helping someone else. It can happen, but today it is very difficult.

