The Farm 13: Erasmus talks about accusations of treason in marriage to Gabriela Pugliesi, and pins the ex’s new boyfriend; watch

WL! Erasmo Viana recalled moments of his life outside the confines of “A Fazenda 13”, when participating in “Hora do Faro”, this Sunday (7). The influencer received questions about Gabriela Pugliesi, his ex-wife, and even opined on the fitness muse’s new boyfriend, saying the boy would be very jealous.

Pugliesi is in a relationship with artist Tulio Dek, who was needled by Erasmus. The former pawn was asked about the influencer’s latest statements about the end of the marriage between the two, when the girl claimed to have been betrayed by Viana on different occasions.

The businessman avoided talking about the subject, but fired: “Honestly, I don’t want to talk about this subject because it’s already passed to me. She is already in another relationship. In fact, I think her relationship… The guy is extremely jealous. You can’t even touch my name and I understand“.

“It’s really a blank thing for me. When I talked about my life there, it wasn’t about my separation or what happened. I always tried to extol the good things that we lived. I repeat: I was really wrong and I apologized. At no point did I omit anything in this situation. I didn’t omit myself. I went public to apologize. I didn’t need to expose all the details of anything“, continued Erasmus.

The former pawn also stated that the things said by Pugliesi would not be real. “What she’s talking about are things she thinks in her head, because after you finish a lot of people will say things to the person. Get there and say this or that. I made a mistake, I recognized it, I apologized and each one went to their side“, he said.

“There, if you take the lines, I always praised her, I thought she was an amazing woman, I always said how much she transformed me for the better. When the relationship ends, people wanted to know why, but I refrained from giving details“, concluded Viana.

Erasmus comments on his ex-wife’s statement on social media and says: “I made a mistake, I recognized it, I apologized and each one went to his side” #ErasmoNoFaro pic.twitter.com/TkgohfZDZV — Faro Hour (@horadofaro) November 7, 2021

Remember Pugliesi’s outburst

According to UOL, during a conversation with MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco, on October 19, Erasmo said that the discovery of messages exchanged between him and a friend, four years ago after a bachelor party, would have resulted in a divorce with fitness muse in february.

“The fact that culminated in our breakup was a little tip, a trigger, a hesitation of mine, a silly thing. [Ela] Discovered an old thing of mine, a vacillation of mine. I went to a friend’s bachelor party, in Salvador, a month into our relationship. She took my Instagram, saw a conversation of mine with this brother, a chat from four years ago”, he said, without revealing the content of such caught messages.

Gabriela, on the other hand, declared that the story is not true. “Liar!!! He still has the courage to expose myself by telling more lies!”, commented the influencer, in an Instagram post by Hugo Gloss. In a post on the ‘Queen Matos’ page, Pugliesi said he had no knowledge of the bachelor party and accused Erasmus of a series of betrayals – one of them would have happened before the wedding and the other, at Christmas 2020.

“’Bachelor party in the first month of dating.’ Lie! If there was this, then I’m just finding out now. He cheated on me 3 months before our wedding and every time I went to Salvador. Cheated on me last year’s Christmas, while I was trying to have a son all screwed up in my head. And there were other dirtier things that I don’t even want to talk about. But since he lies so much and exposed me to Brazil by lying, I need to defend myself”, shot.

Also during the conversation with the other pawns, Viana even said that the relationship between the couple was “worn out”, after several failed attempts by them to become parents. “But [o relacionamento] it was already worn out, the fact that we were no longer able to get pregnant, because it was God’s thing… We were in the process of a year to have a child, more than a year, in fact, undergoing all kinds of treatments, spending a lot of money ”, he pointed out.

The Bahian, according to UOL, also stated that both were about to invest all the money they had in a new house: “We were buying a house on the side where we lived, we lived in a rental house, we had financed the bank, a house of 6 ‘pau’. I was going to give all my money, so was she, we were going to make the investment of life, the financing had already been approved, all the paperwork for the house had been signed, we were about to have children and God said: ‘It’s not to be ‘. That was really fucked up”.

All these claims, however, were refuted by Pugliesi. “About money spent on insemination, buying a house, etc., he didn’t even have to talk because he didn’t spend a real. And it’s okay, it’s okay. It just doesn’t come to say that PEOPLE spent it. And whatever comes up, I’ll deny it. Oh, and really, Erasmus: God knows what He’s doing! Ô if you know! It saved me from a cold… Of course it was no wonder I didn’t get pregnant, it was thanks to God”, she ended. WL! Check out:

Erasmo and Gabriela’s relationship ended in February of that year. At the time, the fitness muse explained that the divorce was necessary after a “serious error” by the then partner. The Bahian, in turn, denied that he had betrayed the influencer and also dismissed rumors that the pivot of the separation was another man. Now the fitness muse is dating Tulio, and in October they celebrated six months of relationship.