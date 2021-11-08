The PEC in the STF, inflation, IBGE surveys and what else you need to know to invest well this week

And the soap opera of PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório continues this week. On Friday night, after the markets closed, Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) granted an injunction determining the suspension of the rapporteur’s amendments, which have been used to negotiate votes in favor of the proposal.

Throughout this Tuesday, the 9th, and the Wednesday, the 10th, the decision will be analyzed in an extraordinary session of the Supreme Court, which could delay the voting of the second round of the PEC, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

Although the proposal changes the spending ceiling, considered the country’s fiscal anchor, and extends the payments of a relevant part of the court orders due next year, the market’s assessment is that this alternative is better than the opening of extraordinary credit for extension of emergency aid. If this second hypothesis prevails, as the government has already indicated a few times, the ceiling would be officially breached, without the support of any change in legislation.

In a scenario of rising inflation and interest rates, investors will still look carefully at the new Focus survey forecasts, the first after the release of the minutes of the Cup (Economic Policy Committee) of the Central Bank, and the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) informed by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for October.

As of Thursday, the IBGE will also publish monthly surveys on retail and services in September, which will give an idea of ​​where the country’s economic activity is standing.

Finally, the week will be full of important balance sheets, such as Magazine Luiza, Via, Americanas, Braskem, MRV, Localiza, Banco do Brasil, Cyrela, Cogna, Bradespar and Itaúsa, among others.

Inflation rates

At 8:00 am, the October IGP-DI (General Price Index – Internal Availability) will be released by the FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation). In September, amid the fall in the price of iron ore, the index dropped 0.55%.

At the same time, investors will have a first look at November inflation, with the release of the IPC-S (Weekly Consumer Price Index), also from FGV, for the first week of the month.

Focus Bulletin

At 8:25 am, the Central Bank releases its Focus Bulletin, with market analysts’ perspectives for interest, inflation, exchange rates and GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

This is the first survey after the minutes of the Copom meeting that raised interest rates by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year. The market’s assessment is that the document was tougher than the post-meeting communiqué, which may have led to revisions in the projections.

amfavea

Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers) releases data on production and vehicle license plates in October.

Powell’s speech

After the meeting of the Fed (US central bank) that announced the beginning of the reduction of stimulus to the American economy, the president of the institution, Jerome Powell, speaks at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Analysts should follow the speech carefully, looking for more signs about the possible start of raising interest rates in the country. At 3:50 pm, there is also a speech by Charles Evans, from the Chicago Fed.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the opening of the market, BB Seguridade (BBSE3) announces its results for the third quarter. After the closing, it will be the turn of companies such as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBAV3), Technos (TECN3), Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3), Lojas Marisa (AMAR3), Lojas Quero Quero (LJQQ3), São Martinho (SMTO3), Yduqs (YDUQ3), JSL (JSL3), São Carlos (SCAR3) and Petz (PETZ3).

PEC of Precatório

The voting of the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios was scheduled to take place this Tuesday in the Chamber, but will be subject to a judgment by the plenary of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), after Minister Rosa Weber grants an injunction suspending the rapporteur’s amendments. The market follows the text carefully, since, if the proposal does not pass, the government must resort to the extension of emergency aid, which would pierce the spending ceiling.

Producer inflation in the United States

At 10:30 am, the US PPI (Producer Price Index) for October is released. The indicator measures the change in average prices received by producers of goods and services in the country.

Fed Speeches

At 11 am, speeches are scheduled by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and St. Louis Fed Representative Jim Bullard.

Inflation in China

At 10:30 pm, China reports its October consumer price index (CPI).

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the market opens, BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Gol (GOLL4) and CSU Cardsyst (CARD3) release their third quarter results.

After closing, it will be the turn of Aura Minerals (AURA33), Vulcabras (VULC3), Aeris (AERI3), Braskem (BRKM5), Atacadão (CRFB3), Alupar (ALUP11), Taurus Armas (TASA4), Miter Realty (MTRE3) , Raia (RADL3), Santos Brasil (STBP3) and MRV (MRVE3).

October IPCA

Amid concerns about the persistent rise in prices and interest rate hikes, the IBGE releases the IPCA data for October at 9 am.

Earlier, at 5 am, Fipe (Institute for Economic Research) informs the IPC (Consumer Price Index) for the first week of November, and at 8 am it will be FGV’s turn to release the IGP-M (General Price Index to the Market) this month.

Inflation in the USA

A week after the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) meeting, the consumer price index (CPI) of the world’s largest economy will be released at 10:30 am. At the same time, more updated data on requests for unemployment benefits in the country will be released.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before closing, the third quarter results of JBS (JBSS3) are released. After closing, it will be the turn of BRF (BRFS3), Copel (CPLE6), Enauta (ENAT3), Via (VIIA3), TAESA (TAEE11), Tupy (TUPY3), TOTVS (TOTS3), Equatorial Energia (EQTL3), Even Construtora (EVEN3), Helbor Empreendimentos (HBOR3), Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3), 3R PETROLEUM (RRRP3), Vivara (VIVA3), Banrisul (BRSR6), Notre Dame Intermédica (GNDI3), Guararapes (GUAR3), SIMPAR (SIMH3) , Locaweb (LWSA3) and South America (SULA11).

Retail Sales in September

At 9 am, the IBGE informs the retail sales calculated by the PMC (Monthly Trade Survey) in September. In August, the survey showed a drop of 3.1%, and analysts expect a new, less intense retreat.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the market opens, Azul (AZUL4) announces its third quarter results. After closing, it is the turn of Magalu (MGLU3), IRB (IRBR3), Qualicorp (QUAL3), Sabesp (SBSP3), Americanas (AMER3), Ambipar (AMBP3), Bradespar (BRAP4), CCR (CCRO3), Eztec ( EZTC3), Mateus Group (GMAT3), Mahle-Metal Light (LEVE3), Multilaser (MLAS3), Neogrid (NGRD3), Natura&Co (NTCO3), Rumo (RAIL3), Soma Group (SOMA3), Tecnisa (TCSA3), C&A Fashions (CEAB3), Lojas Americanas (LAME4), Portobello (PTBL3), CPFL Energia (CPFE3), Cyrela (CYRE3), Westwing (WEST3), B3 ((B3SA3), Hapvida (HAPV3), Light (LIGT3), Plano & Plano (PLPL3), Sanepar (SAPR4), G2D (G2DI33) and Alliar (AALR3)

Services in September

At 9 am, the IBGE informs the PMS (Monthly Survey of Services), showing how the sector, which was the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in September, behaved. In August, the survey showed an increase of 0.5%, reaching the highest level since 2015.

US employment

At 12:00, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases data on job creation in the world’s largest economy in September.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the market opens, Ser Educacional (SEER3) and Cogna (COGN3) release their third quarter results. After closing, it is the turn of BR Malls (BRML3), Cosan (CSAN3), CVC (CVCB3), Enjoei (ENJU3), Schulz (SHUL4), Kora Saúde (KRSA3) and Priner (PRNR3).