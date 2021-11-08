The story behind Netflix’s League of Legends series

Arcane, one of the most anticipated series of the year, finally made it to Netflix, and with it, the first episode of Doc Omelette. In the video, which can be seen above, we tell the whole story behind the series that visit the universe of League of Legends, developed and produced by Riot Games, with animation from Fortiche Productions.

Unlike traditional Netflix, Arcane will be released in three parts, with the first three episodes already released on the platform. The second act comes a little later — on the 13th of November — followed by the third act, on the 20th of this month.

The plot of the series takes place in the utopian region of Piltover, which hides in its underground the oppressed people of Zaun. The protagonists will be two League champions, initially united in the search for a power that could end up destroying them both.

Among the stars cast for the production are Hailee Steinfeld (Archer hawk), Ella Purnell (army of the dead), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Harry Lloyd (game of Thrones), Kevin Alejandro (arrow) and JB Blanc (Better Call Saul).

arcane premiere in November 6th on Netflix.

