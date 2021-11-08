the Turkish mutt who became Istanbul’s darling for using public transport

Between ferry, subway, bus and tram, the doguinho travels a day at least 29 stations — which represents about 30 kilometers

Omnipresent in the life of Brazilians, the caramel mutt has become a symbol of the country. No wonder, a deputy even created a petition so that the figure of the little dog stamped the R$200 bills, which were launched in September of last year.

Nationally, the caramel mutt has become an influential figure in popular culture, after all, according to a survey conducted by the Qualibest Institute, in 2017, mixed breed dogs represent 41% of all pet dogs across the country .

Satire of a R$ 200 bill with a caramel stray dog ​​/ Credit: Disclosure

If around here the caramel mutt institution stands out, in Turkey, another dog draws attention. Know the story of Boji, the little doguinho that uses the bus, subway, ferry and that became an illustrious traveler in Istanbul.

Boji, the Turkish ‘caramel mutt’

Through the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, the mutt Boji has already become a stamped stamp. Charismatic and son of the world, he is already considered a celebrity wherever he goes. After all, everyone wants to take a picture with him and give him some cuddles.

The reason for such popularity is simple, the little dog, described as “a mixture of Anatolian Shepherd”, is very shrewd and intelligent, as it normally circulates on trams, buses, subways and ferries around the city.

As an article published by the BBC explains, no one is quite sure how he learned to use Istanbul’s public transport system, which makes him have an even more special charm. Aylin Erol, who works as a tram driver, says the dog is so polite and well-behaved that he should set an example for all passengers.

After photos of Boji start circulating through social media, Erol he says he and his team took the animal to a veterinarian, where a tracking chip was implanted.

So, in addition to being able to identify in real time where he is walking, the microchip also allows local authorities to know more details about his health status, which certifies whether he is eating regularly or hydrated.

Other than that, a curious fact was discovered in the canine’s routine: he visits, every day, at least 29 stations. This means that, on quieter days, it covers an area of ​​30 kilometers.

Biraz deniz havası iyi geldi, belki yunus da görürüm. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/JVR8pGY2Or — Boji (@boji_ist) October 24, 2021

Furthermore, Istanbul, which is located between the coasts of Europe and Asia, has a ferry system, which is also part of the route of Boji. Once, the mutt was seen traveling to the Isles of Princes in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Profile on social media and the origin of the name

Boji ended up becoming so famous in the Turkish city that a Twitter account was opened in his name to follow the animal’s trajectory.

Currently, @boji_ist already has more than 92,000 followers in about two months of account. A real phenomenon.

He knows where to go. He knows where to get off,” says Erol. “It’s like he knows where he’s going.”

According to your tracker’s data, your preferred means of transport is the tram. Hence the explanation for its name, since Boji it means something like “railway trick” or “bogie” — which is the structure that sits at the bottom of the cars and that serves to give more stability to the vehicle during its journey.

Benin from kurallarım var 🐶 Birkaç gündür uzman abinin yanındayım. Çok eğlendim, bilmediklerimi öğrendim. Abidediki; sen uyumlu, sevecen ve sağlıklı bir köpüşsün ama her canlı gibi kuralların var, insanlarla paylaş bu kuralları, bilsinler dedi. Tamam dedim, paylaşıcam. pic.twitter.com/JgpiHcnI2M — Boji (@boji_ist) October 16, 2021

“You take the train and suddenly you see Boji“, reports the driver. “You just smile and enjoy the moment… That’s what Boji evokes for the residents of Istanbul. He reminds us that we can still enjoy Istanbul in the midst of the rush.”