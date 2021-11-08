Tilapia skin is used to reconstitute children’s fingers – 11/07/2021

An innovative surgical technique is being tested in the country to correct the fusion of fingers in children with the so-called Apert syndrome, which affects one in every 70 thousand born in the world. There are no incidence figures in Brazil because notification of the disease is not compulsory.

Thanks to a partnership between the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and the Hospital Sobrapar – Cranio e Face, from Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, pieces of tilapia skin were used in the procedures in order to improve the process of reconstitution of the fingers and to optimize the recovery of patients. The first surgeries took place in September this year.

According to plastic surgeon Edmar Maciel, president of the IAQ (Institute of Support for Burning), Fortaleza, and general coordinator of the research on tilapia skin, carried out in conjunction with the UFC, there was a reduction in surgery time, less morbidity grafted tissue and better grip (or adhesion) of the human skin graft in the region where the fingers are separated.

The use of the biomaterial also reduced the number of dressings by 50%, caused post-operative pain relief and reduced treatment costs. Maciel is co-author of four patent applications related to the preparation of tilapia skins for medical use, including the treatment of burns and wounds and gynecological surgical procedures.

Also plastic surgeon Cássio Eduardo Raposo do Amaral, vice president of Sobrapar, who led the surgical team in Campinas, informs that the five procedures performed until Wednesday (10/27) are part of a total of 10 scheduled for 2021.

“The objective is to compare the outcomes with those of another group of 10 patients operated on without the technique. We have already observed, for example, that children feel less pain and dressings are changed every five days instead of daily”, details. “The results will be compiled and published in articles.”

Raposo do Amaral says that in 2018 he developed, with his team, a protocol for separating the fingers of Apert patients to maximize the movement and function of the hands. The work, which has already yielded dozens of publications, was reinforced by the biomaterial developed by Maciel and the Ceará group of researchers.

Surgical separation of the fingers leaves a skinless region called the raw area. Before using tilapia skin, the skin removed from the child’s own abdomen was grafted there to reconstitute the tissue. “The loss of these grafts was great. For this reason, we were looking for something like a biological dressing that would maximize this engraftment of the grafted skin”, describes Raposo do Amaral.

“At the end of last year, the plastic surgeon in our group, Thaís Miguel do Couto, and the mother of a patient suggested using the tilapia skin to prepare the wound before the graft. So I talked to Maciel, who is a friend of my family for a long time, to establish a partnership. Thaís submitted a research project and the Ethics Committee of the State University of Campinas [Unicamp] approved the use of the technique in patients”, comments Amaral.

Skin-deep technology

The material used in surgeries is produced and supplied by the UFC skin bank. The fish skin goes through a preparation process in which it is lyophilized (dehydrated) and sterilized. Afterwards, the tissue is vacuum packed and irradiated with gamma rays to eliminate microorganisms. This last part of the process takes place at Ipen) in São Paulo, which is a partner of UFC and IAQ in the production of the biomaterial.

According to Maciel, lyophilization is advantageous in several ways. Through this process, the material can be stored at room temperature, without the need for refrigeration, which makes transport easier and cheaper. As it is dehydrated, it is not subject to the proliferation of bacteria.

“Another advantage is that all this preparation leaves the lyophilized skin free of glycerol, a component that causes pain when in contact with injured or exposed skin”, points out the surgeon from Ceará. “And the hydration, necessary for final use in surgeries, is simple to be done: just soak the material for 10 minutes in saline solution.”

The IAQ doctor says that tilapia skin has evolved from a dressing to treat burns and wounds to a biomaterial that prepares the skin to receive grafts, whether in gynecology – in surgeries for vaginal reconstruction – or in the treatment of Apert.

“In deep wounds, the collagen from the tilapia skin is absorbed and integrated into the wound bed. This collagen creates a dermal matrix to receive the graft with the patient’s own skin, something that happens 10 days after the application of the fish tissue” , explains.

With the removal of the tilapia skin, the wound is prepared to receive pieces of skin that are thinner than the abdominal tissue normally used in conventional procedures. “The new technique facilitates the integration of structurally simpler tissues, such as the skin removed from the patient’s scalp or forearm – with the wound bed. This increases the success of skin attachment and avoids a large scar on the stomach”, he points out .