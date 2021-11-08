Traffic accident leaves 19 dead in Puebla, Mexico – News

A traffic accident in Puebla, central Mexico, on a highway towards Mexico City, left 19 people dead on Saturday (6) after a truck lost control and a flammable liquid caused a fire.

“When crossing the toll booth, the truck dragged six vehicles, causing the death of 19 people and leaving three injured. Among the deceased is the unit’s driver,” announced Capufe, the agency responsible for federal roads and bridges, in a published statement. on twitter.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) told the local press that the driver had lost control and spilled more than 200 liters of a flammable white liquid, which soon caused a small explosion and large flames.

According to Capufe, the liquid that the truck was carrying was the base of shampoo, and the tragedy happened at 12:45 (local, 15:45 Brasília) in a toll booth at kilometer 33 of the Mexico-Puebla highway.

The National Guard and Civil Defense officials cordoned off the area as the whitish liquid was considered flammable.

In addition to the truck itself, there are at least seven burned cars, and prosecutors are carrying out the removal of the bodies, forensic photographs and investigations.

According to workers and people living nearby, this is the fourth accident in the region in a month.

A month ago, something similar happened at the same toll point, when a 20-ton truck without brakes hit a cab and killed two workers.

See photos of earthquake destruction in Mexico