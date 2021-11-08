Treasury Direct: after suspension of more than one hour, government bond rates decrease in this 2nd

SAO PAULO – After almost an hour and a half of stoppage, government bond trading via Tesouro Direto resumed at around 12:20 pm this Monday (8). The suspension was due to the strong volatility seen in the prices and rates of the papers.

When this occurs, the Treasury temporarily suspends sales and purchases to prevent the investor from temporarily closing at transactions at a price that can quickly lag.

In the return of negotiations, the highlight was fixed-rate papers, which offered returns of up to 12.22% per year, against 12.45% per year, in the first morning update, as is the case with the Prefixed Treasury 2024. previous session, the return paid was 12.07%.

Likewise, the interest paid by the Prefixed Treasury 2031, with semiannual interest, was 11.70%, below the 11.95% per year seen in the opening of business – compared to 11.74% per year seen in the afternoon of the last Friday (5).

Upon the resumption of business, the profitability offered by the shorter-term fixed-rate bonds – 2024 and 2026 – continued to be higher than the return offered by the bond maturing in 2031. The difference between the 2024 and 2031 Prefixed Treasury reached 52 basis points , after the stop.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 was 5.27%, against 5.36% per year at the start of business. Still, the percentage remains above the 5.18% per year, recorded in the session on Friday. At the same time, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with semiannual interest payments dropped from 5.41% to 5.38%, a value above the 5.30% of the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered on the return of business this Monday (8):

Focus

The highlight of today’s economic agenda is in the Central Bank’s Focus Report. According to the document, economists now expect inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to be, at the median, at 9.33% this year, against 9.17% the week before.

The market’s expectation is also for a higher increase for official inflation next year: 4.63% this week, up from 4.55% in the last survey.

With the expectation that inflationary pressures will continue to impact the economy next year, economists have also readjusted projections for the Selic, the basic interest rate. This week, the projection for 2022 was changed from 10.25% to 11% per year.

For this year, there was no change. The median of economists expects the Selic to end 2021 at 9.25% per year.

The upward readjustments in the projections for inflation and for the Selic for the next year provoked downward revisions in the growth estimates of the Brazilian economy.

The median of economists’ projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped from 4.94% to 4.93% in 2021 and from 1.20% to 1.0% in 2022.

PEC of Precatório Also noteworthy are the negotiations around the PEC dos Precatórios. Newspaper report Folha de São Paulo he claims that, until Sunday night (7), the government did not have enough votes among deputies to approve the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber of Deputies.

The basic text approved in the first round in the Chamber last week allows the government to postpone the payment of part of the precatório (judicial debts) due in 2022 and change the spending ceiling rule. Both measures would help to open up budget space of around R$90 billion to fund Auxílio Brasil – the government’s new income transfer program, with an average value of R$400.

In addition to the difficulties of articulation within the Congress itself, an injunction by the STF minister Rosa Weber could make the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios even more difficult. Last Friday (5), the minister decided to suspend payment of the congressional rapporteur’s amendments.

In his decision, Weber assessed that there are two regimes for the execution of amendments: one transparent and the other an “anonymous system for the execution of expenses arising from the rapporteur’s amendments”.

At the time, the minister suspended the amendments related to 2021 and determined that the government and Congress adopt transparency measures for the execution of resources related to the 2019 and 2020 Budgets.

According to the newspaper Economic value, the voting of the first round of the PEC dos Precatórios showed the weight of this type of amendment in the negotiations between Congress and the Executive when the latter seeks to approve their proposals. This gives strength to the prospect of acceptance of the injunction in the STF, says the publication.

According to a behind-the-scenes report from sheet, the government does not have enough votes in the Court to overturn Minister Rosa Weber’s injunction. According to the newspaper, deputies believe that ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Ricardo Lewandowski need to vote in favor of the politicians so that they can recover the amendments.

The virtual trial must end by 23:59 on Tuesday (9), unless someone asks to be seen or highlighted, which would cause the trial to continue in the physical plenary. In case of a tie (the Court has only ten ministers), the interpretation among deputies is that the result would be favorable to them, because a majority would be needed to maintain the injunction.

external radar

On the external agenda, pay attention to the repercussions of Chinese trade balance data. Exports had an annual expansion of 27.1% in October, exceeding expectations and helping the country to record a record surplus in its balance of US$ 84.54 billion.

Also in China, the week begins with the important meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, which meets until the 11th. It will discuss the next steps of the “common prosperity”, which will define new government interventions in the private sector.

In Europe, investors are also reacting to China’s export data. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, oscillates positively, with a negative highlight from the retail sector and positive from the oil and gas sector.

In the United States, the House of Representatives of the country approved, last Friday (5), an infrastructure law of more than US$ 1 trillion, and sent the proposal for the signature of Joe Biden, American president. The new package, which had already been approved by the Senate in August, may offer more financing for transport, services and broadband, among other infrastructure projects.

Related