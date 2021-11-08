Tribute to Marília makes Huck have his biggest bang ahead of “Domingão” – 11/07/2021

An emotional, neat edition, with special guests and a single honoree: Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday, aged 26, in a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais.

That was the “Domingão” of today (07) with Huck, which led the program to record the second highest ibope with the new presenter: 18.5 points in Greater São Paulo, according to previous data from Kantar Ibope obtained in this column. He was the leader of “cable to tail” on open TV. was about 23% more than Huck got last Sunday (31): 14.9 points.

In São Paulo, it was the biggest hit by Huck ahead of Sunday since his debut, when he scored 18 points.

But, reinforcing: the numbers in this article are “previous”.

The consolidated ibope will only be released tomorrow. A 0.5 point shift up or down is not uncommon. Even so, the result was good.

Tears

Luísa Sonza, Paula Fernandes, the duo João Neto and Frederico, as well as Naiara Azevedo were among the guests for the tribute.

Paula and Luísa couldn’t hold back their tears when singing or talking about the queen of suffering and her early death.

Even Fausto Silva appeared in the tribute, in excerpts from a “Confidential archive” made with the singer. He was greeted by Huck, who said he was happy to see Fausto again on Globo.

Huck also caused emotion when talking about the plane crash he suffered with the whole family in 2015. “Thanks to being alive,” he said. “It’s all over your head again.”

The presenter was also widely criticized on social media when he mentioned Marília’s physical form (“she was skinny”).

