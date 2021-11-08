Trivia from Netflix’s new LoL series

Arcane is the new Netflix animation based on League of Legends, a hit game from Riot Games that debuted this Saturday (6) on Netflix.

Consisting of three initial episodes, the series will tell the story of the rivalry between two sisters, Jinx and Vi, and show us some familiar and iconic LoL scenarios and characters.

For those who are used to the game, it was easy to notice some small and hidden details in the Arcane scenes and all the easter-eggs present there. We separated a list with some curiosities of the series, check below:

Zaun

All we heard in Arcane was about Piltover and the Subferia or Undercity — which, we imagine, will one day be Zaun. The Subferia is a sewer, where the entire decaying and poor population is.

Zaun’s description on the League of Legends story reference site says he is a “great underground district, at the foot of the deep canyons and valleys that cut through Piltover. The little light that arrives there is filtered by the fumes that rise from the tangles of corroded pipes and reflect off the stained glass of its industrial architecture.

Zaun is practically the opposite of Piltover: the wealth of one keeps the other under his control, and as long as no citizen opposes the agreements reached, everyone is fine.

Playable champions seen in Arcane

Of course, there is quite a difference between the appearance of the same characters in the game and in the animation. It’s interesting to see Jinx as an innocent little girl wanting to prove herself capable to her sister Vi.

Or see how the Piltover Defender actually grew up on the streets of Zaun getting into every possible trouble and punching some guys out there.

Here’s all the playable League of Legends characters you can see in Arcane:

Jinx

Saw

Ekko

jace

Caitlyn

viktor

Heimerdinger

Ryze

Children of Zaun, Adults of Piltover

At the beginning of Arcane, you’ll get a glimpse of Vi and Jinx’s teenage years growing up as orphans in Undertown, a dangerous, cold, and hopeless place.

We can watch Vi making out and breaking some teeth in street fights, and we meet the little gang she’s set up to steal junk from Piltover and sell it in town.

But all of us — who play League of Legends — and we know the character, we know she carries the nickname of Defender of Piltover.

Since in the first three episodes available we still don’t have the answer of how Vi went from a child growing up on the streets of Cidade Baixa to Defender of the City of Progress, we can only speculate about it.

And, of course, she’s not the only character there to “switch” cities. After all, the residents of Zaun crave better things.

Viktor is one of the characters we see in the animation, but we don’t see him being related to Undertown — just in Piltover, helping Jayce with his Hextec creations.

Even though Arcane doesn’t give any background on Viktor, we know from his biography on reference sites that he was a child of Zaun brought to Piltover for his research and inventions that caught Professor Stanwick’s attention.

progress day

Piltover — known as the City of Progress — is a thriving and progressive city whose influence and power are constantly growing. It is also Valoran’s main center for technolurgical and ecological research.

But that all changes when Jinx attacks the city and interrupts this process. The three episodes of Arcane give us a brief introduction to Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce and Piltover so that we can better and more deeply explore the consequences caused by Jinx’s invasion of the city on Progress Day.

Something tells me we’re going to see a lot of shooting, beating and bombing out there in the next few episodes.