Twitter votes for him to sell 10% of his shares in Tesla

In the poll itself, he guaranteed that he will obey the result.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, only I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

“See, I don’t get paid in cash or bonuses. I only have shares. So the only way to pay taxes is to sell shares,” Musk said on Twitter on Saturday.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately about unrealized profits being a means of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” he said, referring to the “billionaire tax” proposed by the Democrats.

Musk criticized the proposal, which would affect 700 billionaires and represent a tax on long-term capital gains on tradable assets, whether they were sold or not.

The participation of Musk at Tesla it reached around 170.5 million shares on June 30th.

Musk has the option to buy 22.86 million shares at $6.24 each, with them expiring on Aug. 13 of the next year, according to a Tesla filing. Tesla shares closed at $1222.09 on Friday.

In September, Musk he said he will likely pay taxes on more than half of the earnings he would have from exercising the stock. He also ruled out borrowing his Tesla shares as collateral. “Stocks don’t always go up. They go down,” he told a conference.

(With Reuters)