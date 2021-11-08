Two weeks before the election, the advance of Chile’s ultra-right leader excites his peers in Latin America

The news was replicated vertiginously on social networks in recent days and left ultra-right movements in South America and the world ecstatic: José Antonio Kast appeared as leader in part of the polls for the first round of the presidential elections of November 21 in Chile. Former deputy Kast, founder of the Republican Party in 2019, adopts elements of the booklet already implemented by leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, both praised by the Chilean candidate in an interview with GLOBO.

Interview: ‘New right has captured the frustration of an era,’ says Argentine historian Pablo Stefanoni

Although there are differences between the current exponents of this trend in Brazil’s neighboring countries — especially when the agenda is civil rights such as abortion and gay marriage — the similarities are stronger.

In the dispute in Chile, Kast overcame Sebastián Sichel, representative of the center-right and candidate of President Sebastián Piñera, in the conservative field. He promises law and order, closing borders to immigrants and distancing from “bodies that are used by the left to carry out ideological activism”, among which he cites the UN Human Rights Council.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Wreckage of the plane that crashed in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais. On board the aircraft was the singer and songwriter, a phenomenon of the suffering sertanejo, Marília Mendonça and four other people. Photo: WASHINGTON ALVES / REUTERS Ocean Rebellion activist, hand covered in fake blood, grabs a fish during a protest against deep-sea fishing near the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, where the COP26 climate conference takes place Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP Osman Abdulahi carries hammerhead shark on Orobo beach in Hamarweyne, Mogadishu district, Somalia Photo: FEISAL OMAR / REUTERS Voter has his finger marked with special ink after tossing his ballot in the polling station at Northwood Boys High School in Durban during South Africa’s local elections Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP The faithful take photos of Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican Photo: REMO CAILLI / REUTERS Lava flows from the peak of Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta Photo: AGUNG SUPRIYANTO / AFP People fleeing tear gas fired by riot police in Moravia neighborhood as local authorities try to implement an eviction order to evacuate families living in alleged illegal buildings in Medellín, Colombia Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP Chilean Mapuche indigenous people and their supporters face shock troops during a protest against the Chilean government outside the Congress building in Valparaíso, Chile. A Mapuche indigenous person died and five others were injured on Wednesday during clashes with police officers Photo: DEDVI MISSENE / AFP A migrant girl with sunburn on her skin is bathed by her mother in rainwater as they participate in a caravan to Mexico City in Mapastepec, Mexico, October 31, 2021. REUTERS / Daniel Becerril TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photo : DANIEL BECERRIL / REUTERS

Questioned, the Chilean candidate said he defined himself as “a politician of common sense”, but did not deny his admiration for Bolsonaro, former president Trump and the Spanish party Vox, which has been working to unify the ultra-right in Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula .

— More than affinity with leaders, our affinity is with politics. From Bolsonaro, I highlight his fierce fight against crime, drugs and corruption. From Trump, his tax reform. Do Vox, his permanent vocation to defend Spain and put an end to illegal immigration — said Kast, who, according to polls, is expected to run in the second round on December 19 with the candidate from the left, former student leader and congressman Gabriel Boric .

See more:Left candidate in Chile is with Covid, and research shows far right advantage in second round

Closed borders

The GOP candidate claims that, if elected, he will “close the borders to legal migration, to end the humanitarian crisis we currently have.”

“We have a system that allowed for unregulated immigration that left us with problems, including those who arrived as migrants in Chile and live in inhumane conditions,” Kast said.

Article:The rise of far-right candidate José Antonio Kast in Chile

In Colombia, senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, from the Democratic Center, a party founded and led by former president Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), is one of the pre-candidates for the May 2022 presidential election, and one of her banners is questioning of mass immigration of Venezuelans to their country. The senator and the Chilean candidate speak frequently, and news of Kast’s favoritism was celebrated by Cabal and his allies in Bogotá.

— Here, 80% of crime is caused by Venezuelan groups. I would have made a refugee camp a long time ago. We have Venezuelan ghettos where Chavez and Cuban intelligence agents operate, and all of this was related to the protests of 2019 and this year – Cabal told GLOBO, referring to popular demonstrations against the government of Iván Duque, who is also from the party of Uribe, but seeks to disassociate himself from the former president.

The senator, a friend of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and one of the leading figures of the Spanish Vox, defends an “intervention to rescue the Venezuelan people, because, if not by force, nothing will happen. That thing there is no longer a country, is a criminal regime”.

Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, who sees the former communist countries of Europe as an example Photo: Divulgação

Alliance with Vox

Kast, Cabal and Argentine deputy candidate Javier Milei, a big surprise in the September primaries for the legislative elections next Sunday, the 14th, signed, in 2020, the so-called Madrid Charter, whose central theme is the supposed defense of “freedom and of democracy in the Iberosphere”.

The text, which also had the support of Eduardo Bolsonaro, says that “a part of the region is hijacked by totalitarian regimes of communist inspiration, supported by drug trafficking and third countries. All of them, under the umbrella of the Cuban regime and initiatives such as the Foro de São Paulo and the Grupo de Puebla infiltrate the centers of power to impose their ideological agenda.”

See more:In disgrace, Chile’s center-right sees its electorate dwindle and embrace radical candidate

The visceral rejection of the communism of other times is one of the main common denominators of ultra-right leaders and parties in the region. In Peru, as of 2017, groups like The Resistance began to emerge, linked to Fujimorism and its current leader, the three-times defeated former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The Resistance displays fascist symbols on its marches and claims the time when the country was a Spanish viceroyalty.

For these leaders, the former communist countries of Eastern Europe, now ruled by exponents of the populist right, are an example to be followed, as pointed out by Cabal.

— They are countries that grow with market freedom, happy. There communism is prohibited. Here the decades pass and we continue talking about Cuba – said the Colombian senator, who believes that “democracies trust the system too much”. — The Forum of São Paulo destroyed us. These people arrive and feel entitled to an absolutist monarchy.

Like the Bolsonaro family, the Colombian pre-candidate says she believes the false thesis that there was fraud in the last US presidential elections.

Know more

To the point What is important to know about child vaccination?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro reaffirms the status of an international pariah in the G-20



Malu is ON Fernanda Montenegro: “Bolsonaro is vomiting, a stab in the belly”



CBN Panorama 5G auction resumed; change in the direction of INSS and crisis at Inep; start of race for temporary vacancies





gender issues

Differences on the Latin American right emerge when the conversation touches on civil rights. Cabal calls himself a conservative person who likes “the family, the law enforcement, the kids being away from drugs.” He claims not to be against the LGBT+ community, but he doesn’t want “that kind of thing” to be taught in school.

“Everyone who does what he wants, but without disturbing the others.” Gay marriage doesn’t interest me. I’ve helped gay couples with inheritance issues, because I’m a fair person. About abortion, I do not promote, because I think women have access to contraceptive methods – she said.

Kast was even more conservative:

— About marriage, it is not an attack on freedom to defend deep convictions for me, marriage is between a man and a woman. About abortion, we defend the life of those who are unborn and we cannot validate that there is freedom to kill another – he said.

Read too: In the fight for a spot in the second round, pre-candidates for the presidency of Colombia seek the political center

In Argentina, the candidate for deputy Milei, of the party A Freedom Advances, advocates that each person do what they want with their life in matters of sexuality, marriage, drugs and even carrying weapons. When asked about abortion in a recent interview with GLOBO, he replied that he was “totally against” because “murder can never be justified”.

Today, all the expectations of this global movement and its South American exponents are deposited in Chile, where Kast says that “one of the most important elections in history” will be held.

— Two country models will be face to face: a model that validates violence, tolerates terrorism, expropriates private property and leads us to underdevelopment, and another model that promises to recover peace, prosperity, order and progress — he said .