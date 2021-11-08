Two weeks before the election, the advance of Chile’s ultra-right leader excites his peers in Latin America

The news was replicated vertiginously on social networks in recent days and left ultra-right movements in South America and the world ecstatic: José Antonio Kast appeared as leader in part of the polls for the first round of the presidential elections of November 21 in Chile. Former deputy Kast, founder of the Republican Party in 2019, adopts elements of the booklet already implemented by leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, both praised by the Chilean candidate in an interview with GLOBO.
Interview: ‘New right has captured the frustration of an era,’ says Argentine historian Pablo Stefanoni
Although there are differences between the current exponents of this trend in Brazil’s neighboring countries — especially when the agenda is civil rights such as abortion and gay marriage — the similarities are stronger.
In the dispute in Chile, Kast overcame Sebastián Sichel, representative of the center-right and candidate of President Sebastián Piñera, in the conservative field. He promises law and order, closing borders to immigrants and distancing from “bodies that are used by the left to carry out ideological activism”, among which he cites the UN Human Rights Council.
Questioned, the Chilean candidate said he defined himself as “a politician of common sense”, but did not deny his admiration for Bolsonaro, former president Trump and the Spanish party Vox, which has been working to unify the ultra-right in Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula .
— More than affinity with leaders, our affinity is with politics. From Bolsonaro, I highlight his fierce fight against crime, drugs and corruption. From Trump, his tax reform. Do Vox, his permanent vocation to defend Spain and put an end to illegal immigration — said Kast, who, according to polls, is expected to run in the second round on December 19 with the candidate from the left, former student leader and congressman Gabriel Boric .
See more:Left candidate in Chile is with Covid, and research shows far right advantage in second round
Closed borders
The GOP candidate claims that, if elected, he will “close the borders to legal migration, to end the humanitarian crisis we currently have.”
“We have a system that allowed for unregulated immigration that left us with problems, including those who arrived as migrants in Chile and live in inhumane conditions,” Kast said.
Article:The rise of far-right candidate José Antonio Kast in Chile
In Colombia, senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, from the Democratic Center, a party founded and led by former president Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), is one of the pre-candidates for the May 2022 presidential election, and one of her banners is questioning of mass immigration of Venezuelans to their country. The senator and the Chilean candidate speak frequently, and news of Kast’s favoritism was celebrated by Cabal and his allies in Bogotá.
— Here, 80% of crime is caused by Venezuelan groups. I would have made a refugee camp a long time ago. We have Venezuelan ghettos where Chavez and Cuban intelligence agents operate, and all of this was related to the protests of 2019 and this year – Cabal told GLOBO, referring to popular demonstrations against the government of Iván Duque, who is also from the party of Uribe, but seeks to disassociate himself from the former president.
The senator, a friend of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and one of the leading figures of the Spanish Vox, defends an “intervention to rescue the Venezuelan people, because, if not by force, nothing will happen. That thing there is no longer a country, is a criminal regime”.
Alliance with Vox
Kast, Cabal and Argentine deputy candidate Javier Milei, a big surprise in the September primaries for the legislative elections next Sunday, the 14th, signed, in 2020, the so-called Madrid Charter, whose central theme is the supposed defense of “freedom and of democracy in the Iberosphere”.
The text, which also had the support of Eduardo Bolsonaro, says that “a part of the region is hijacked by totalitarian regimes of communist inspiration, supported by drug trafficking and third countries. All of them, under the umbrella of the Cuban regime and initiatives such as the Foro de São Paulo and the Grupo de Puebla infiltrate the centers of power to impose their ideological agenda.”
See more:In disgrace, Chile’s center-right sees its electorate dwindle and embrace radical candidate
The visceral rejection of the communism of other times is one of the main common denominators of ultra-right leaders and parties in the region. In Peru, as of 2017, groups like The Resistance began to emerge, linked to Fujimorism and its current leader, the three-times defeated former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The Resistance displays fascist symbols on its marches and claims the time when the country was a Spanish viceroyalty.
For these leaders, the former communist countries of Eastern Europe, now ruled by exponents of the populist right, are an example to be followed, as pointed out by Cabal.
— They are countries that grow with market freedom, happy. There communism is prohibited. Here the decades pass and we continue talking about Cuba – said the Colombian senator, who believes that “democracies trust the system too much”. — The Forum of São Paulo destroyed us. These people arrive and feel entitled to an absolutist monarchy.
Like the Bolsonaro family, the Colombian pre-candidate says she believes the false thesis that there was fraud in the last US presidential elections.
gender issues
Differences on the Latin American right emerge when the conversation touches on civil rights. Cabal calls himself a conservative person who likes “the family, the law enforcement, the kids being away from drugs.” He claims not to be against the LGBT+ community, but he doesn’t want “that kind of thing” to be taught in school.
“Everyone who does what he wants, but without disturbing the others.” Gay marriage doesn’t interest me. I’ve helped gay couples with inheritance issues, because I’m a fair person. About abortion, I do not promote, because I think women have access to contraceptive methods – she said.
Kast was even more conservative:
— About marriage, it is not an attack on freedom to defend deep convictions for me, marriage is between a man and a woman. About abortion, we defend the life of those who are unborn and we cannot validate that there is freedom to kill another – he said.
Read too: In the fight for a spot in the second round, pre-candidates for the presidency of Colombia seek the political center
In Argentina, the candidate for deputy Milei, of the party A Freedom Advances, advocates that each person do what they want with their life in matters of sexuality, marriage, drugs and even carrying weapons. When asked about abortion in a recent interview with GLOBO, he replied that he was “totally against” because “murder can never be justified”.
Today, all the expectations of this global movement and its South American exponents are deposited in Chile, where Kast says that “one of the most important elections in history” will be held.
— Two country models will be face to face: a model that validates violence, tolerates terrorism, expropriates private property and leads us to underdevelopment, and another model that promises to recover peace, prosperity, order and progress — he said .