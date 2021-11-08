UFC 268: Amarradão has disfigured athlete, flying fat and Ngannou’s monster | combat

UFC 268, which took place last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, had historic fights, such as the instant classic between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, the victories of champions Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas, who defended their belts respectively against Colby Covington and Weili Zhang in the main events and Alex Poatan’s devastating debut in the Octagon, knocking out Andreas Michailidis. All this you saw. But there was a lot you didn’t see, or didn’t notice. Then check out the UFC 268 Mooring :

The legendary Frankie Edgar, former UFC lightweight champion and who, at 40, is still active at bantamweight, was knocked out by Ecuadorian Marlon Vera with a shot similar to the one Anderson Silva immortalized when he knocked out Vitor Belfort. But what almost no one noticed was what Edgar’s face looked like at the exact moment Vera’s kick hit his head. The photo by Louis Grasse, from Ag. Fight, is one of the most impressive ever taken in MMA.

1 of 3 Frankie Edgar’s face is deformed after being hit by Marlon Vera’s kick at UFC 268 — Photo: Louis Grasse / Ag. Fight Frankie Edgar’s face is deformed after being hit by Marlon Vera’s kick at UFC 268 — Photo: Louis Grasse / Ag. Fight

2 of 3 Frankie Edgar gets Marlon Vera kick to the head at UFC 268 — Photo: Louis Grasse / Ag. Fight Frankie Edgar gets Marlon Vera’s kick to the head at UFC 268 — Photo: Louis Grasse / Ag. Fight

In the break from the second to the third round of the fight between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera, the two fighters faced each other menacingly in the center of the octagon and, when they parted, the Ecuadorian showed the middle finger to Edgar. Referee Todd Anderson didn’t like it and simply slapped Vera’s hand, telling him not to.

Marlon Vera shows Frankie Edgar the middle finger after the two face off at the end of the second round

Anyone looking at heavyweight Chris Barnett and his 119kg does not imagine how agile and fast he is. Who was unlucky enough to find out was Gian Villante, his opponent at the event and who was doing his MMA farewell fight in his hometown, New York. Unfortunately for him, Barnett was willing to spoil the party in the best “Matrix” style: a spinning high kick at speed and, after the knockout, a celebration worthy of Cirque du Soleil.

Francis Ngannou marlin

The atmosphere between former training partners Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane, who will be fighting for the heavyweight belt at UFC 270 on January 22, is definitely not the best. As they crossed paths behind the scenes at UFC 268 – Gane was in Nassourdine Imavov’s corner – Ngannou gave the famous French “vacuum”, passing him in the hallway pretending he didn’t see him. The image shows Gane incredulous with the champion’s slash.

Gaethje almost gets an ambulance from… Chandler

The fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, which opened the main card of UFC 268, was certainly one of the best of 2021. But the blows received by the two fighters may have been responsible for a hilarious scene in the Madison Square Garden parking lot. On his way to the ambulance, Gaethje got confused and got into the vehicle he was in… Michael Chandler. The fighter seems to have been warned of the mistake and a few seconds later he went to his ambulance to be taken to the hospital.

UFC 268 highlights

In case you haven’t seen the best of what happened inside the octagon, click below and check out the knockouts and the best moments of the fights in the tournament.

Best Moments of UFC 268

3 out of 3 UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez: Elite Featherweight Duel you only watch in Combat! — Photo: Infosport UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez: Elite Featherweight Duel you only watch in Combat! — Photo: Infosport