UFC 268: Rose Namajunas reveals that Weili Zhang told her “I am the champion” during the fight | combat

– We talked to each other during the fight. I always say “I’m the best”, and she kept saying “I’m the champion” when we were close in the fight (laughs). I am very proud of myself for this victory. I didn’t have many expectations for this fight, and I thought there was a good chance of making a balanced fight for five rounds, but sometimes I feel like I’m not going to win, and I’m going to get into a losing streak with some winning moments. It’s kind of a roller coaster of emotions (laughs).

The American also made it clear that, even though she was sure she had won, as it was a very balanced fight, when she heard Bruce Buffer announce the result, implying that it had been a split decision, she had doubts about what would be the result of the slips of the side judges.

– I was sure, when we went to the fifth round, that I had already won, but in my mind the fight was well balanced. But I felt like I was doing really well, with the feeling that I could give even more if I had to. When I heard her name being announced first, I thought, “So the first judge gave her the win, the second will give it to me and the third will be hers again… (laughs).” You never know what the judges are seeing and it was a balanced fight. That’s why I was prepared for anything.

Namajunas believes it is possible that, in the future, there will be a third fight between her and Weili Zhang. But at present, the logical choice to be his next opponent is compatriot Carla Esparza.