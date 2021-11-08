Ugly duckling from Globo, Um Lugar ao Sol fights not to become a smack in the Pantanal · TV News

Um Lugar ao Sol finally goes live this Monday (8) after almost a year and a half of delay. The new nine o’clock telenovela makes a timid debut, erased not only by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also overshadowed by the anticipation surrounding the remake of Pantanal – the flagship of José Luiz Villamarim’s administration at the head of Globo’s Dramaturgy department .

Lícia Manzo joins the network’s “medallions” team after two critical hits in the range of six, A Vida da Gente (2011) and Sete Vidas (2015). She is one of the main bets in the renovation process proposed by Silvio de Abreu, who left the house in November 2020 after 42 years.

The author herself was reluctant to accept the spot in prime time, delivering the synopsis of Memory Game to the extinct time of eleven. The production, which was completely written and handed over to the direction, was never produced.

I don’t want to be blasé, because I’m flattered to do a nine o’clock soap opera, but I never pursued it. Silvio asked me right after Sete Vidas, and I didn’t accept. He proposed this to me again when I delivered the first chapters of A Place to the Sun.

The plot was initially set to replace Amor de Mãe (2019) in May 2020, but the health crisis caused the first recordings to be suspended the previous month. The Sars-Cov-2 became one of the main stones in the story of twins Christian and Renato (Cauã Reymond), which would only be resumed in October of that year.

Lara and Noca in the new nine o’clock soap opera

Silvio’s departure also shook the news, which became an “ugly duckling” of Globo’s new summit, under the baton of Villamarim and Ricardo Waddington. They would end up dehydrating the soap opera, cutting about 60 chapters, to bet on the project that would be the “business card” of the duo — Pantanal.

Bruno Luperi, chosen to adapt the work of his grandfather Benedito Ruy Barbosa, jumped the line at nine, which then included João Emanuel Carneiro, Gloria Perez and also newcomer Maria Helena Nascimento. Each step of the production was celebrated by the house, including an interview with actress Alanis Guillen, the “new Juma”, at Fantástico.

In the background, Um Lugar ao Sol debuts as one of the smallest productions of the time, with 107 chapters, which gives less than five months of screening. The number, unusual in recent decades, did not bother Lícia, as an old demand from the screenwriters is for leaner plots.

There are more episodes than I would need to tell this story. The pandemic brings a burden, but also a bonus, because I was able to write at a slightly less industrial pace. Time, for me, is the raw material. My texts tend to be good as my trash fills up. So it was good to have the possibility of making mistakes, tearing, doing it again, radicalizing.

