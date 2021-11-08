‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: soap opera delves into human relationships and talks about love from different angles | Fantastic

The new nine o’clock soap opera, which debuts this Monday (8), will talk about love relationships from different points of view. Lara, character played by Andrea Horta , is taken by a ravishing passion that crosses directly with the story of the twins Christian and Renato, lived by Cauã Reymond . See the article above.

The siblings grow up apart and lead very different lives. When they meet, Renato, a rich boy, tries to help pay his brother’s debt on the hill, but is killed in his place. The narrative takes on new nuances when Christian takes over from Renato and changes his life. While Lara mourns the death of her lover, Barbara, character in Alinne Moraes, is tricked by Christian and starts to have a relationship with him, believing to be Renato.

“I think I would hardly be the right person to write a plot of political circumstances or espionage,” says the novel’s author, Lícia Manzo. She adds that her brand consists of looking at the micro aspect of relationships, not the macro. The narrative also proposes to address themes such as codependency and the relationships between men and women of very different ages.

The actress Marietta Severus, who is also part of the cast, says that even with so many debuts, this one is different. “I have a lot of confidence in the soap opera, despite the butterflies in my stomach”, he says. ‘A Place in the Sun’ began to be produced in 2019 and is the first soap opera to air with all recordings completed.

