UN warns of strong increase in people on the brink of hunger in the world

The UN food agency announced this Monday (Sunday night (7) in Brazil) that the number of people on the brink of hunger in 43 countries has risen to 45 million, while acute hunger is on the rise throughout the world.

The increase from 42 million people registered at the beginning of the year is largely explained by an assessment that revealed that another 3 million people suffer from hunger in Afghanistan, indicated the World Food Program (WFP).

“Tens of millions of people are looking at the abyss. Conflict, climate change and Covid-19 increase the number of people suffering from hunger,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “The most recent data show that there are now more than 45 million people who are walking to be on the brink of starvation,” he said, after a trip to Afghanistan, where the WFP is increasing its aid to nearly 23 million people.

“The cost of fuel is going up, food prices are skyrocketing, fertilizers are more expensive, and all of this fuels new crises like the one now taking place in Afghanistan, as well as long-term emergencies like Yemen and Syria,” he added. Beasley.

According to the WFP, the cost of avoiding hunger in the world now reaches US$ 7 billion, compared to US$ 6.6 billion at the beginning of the year. The program warns that traditional forms of financing are saturated.

Families facing acute food insecurity are “forced to make devastating decisions”, marrying their children prematurely, taking them out of school or feeding the children insects, wild leaves or cacti. “Meanwhile, information from Afghanistan is of families being forced to sell their children in a desperate attempt to survive,” Beasley said.

Droughts in Afghanistan add to the economic collapse and push families to the limit, while in Syria 12.4 million people do not know where their next meal will come from, the director said.

The increase in hunger is also observed in Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Angola, Kenya and Burundi, according to the UN agency, which is based in Rome.

