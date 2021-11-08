understand the main changes of the new decree

The registration, production and labeling of pesticides were changed in early October with a decree issued by the federal government. The new article brings updates of an older decree, from 2002, which regulates the law that deals with these inputs.

The theme was discussed in the program Direto ao Ponto this Sunday (8). The new measure is signed by President Jair Bolsonaro, but also by the heads of Agriculture, Health and Environment, and has been in effect since October 8th.

The Regulatory Affairs advisor of the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), Edivandro Seron, was the guest of the program. He listed the main points of change with the new rules. Check out.

Risk labeling – According to Seron, one of the advantages of the new decree is that it requires the classification and labeling of risks and precautions when handling the product. Also according to him, Brazil now has the same type of labeling as the United States, Australia and countries of the European Union.

Increased registration deadlines – The old decree indicated that the maximum period for agencies to analyze the registration of these inputs was 120 days. But this period was hardly fulfilled, reports the advisor from Abrapa. “This 120-day period was not feasible. What the bodies did in the decree is that they extend these deadlines a little bit”.

The new deadlines vary according to the complexity of the analysis and can range from six to 36 months. For Seron, even with the expansion, there is still no certainty that these times will be fulfilled. He also points out that there is no provision for punishment if deadlines are not met. “I think that what was lacking in this decree was precisely a measure, an article, a legal instrument that really gives this forecast. that makes the bodies meet this deadline”.

Registration exemption for biological products on farm – Biochemicals that are produced by producers and used on the farm itself do not need to be registered. However, the specialist makes it clear that there can be no sale or distribution to establishments that are not owned by the producer that manufactured it. In addition, it is expected that the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) will be responsible for regulating this type of production.

Map will determine the degree of priority of records – Product registrations undergo a technical evaluation by different agencies, such as Mapa, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The novelty brought about by the decree is that the Ministry will have the prerogative of prioritizing products, which could speed up the registration of those agrochemicals that the folder deems most necessary for agriculture, says Seron.

Electronic registration system – The decree also brings the initiative to implement a digital registration system in which it will be possible to evaluate new applications. However, Seron views the idea with some caution. “He [governo] it needs to regulate a little more how this system will be customized, but it already brings here that the paper processes have their days numbered, we hope that this will reduce bureaucracy in the system”.

Applicant registration – Another aspect of the measure is the registration of agrochemical applicators. The people who disperse these products will have a period of five years to regularize the situation with the state agricultural defense agencies. This regularization will also be a training for applicators, as informed by the general coordinator of Pesticides at the Ministry of Agriculture, Bruno Breitenbach in an interview with Canal Rural.

Abrapa’s advisor also commented on the safety factor that the initiative takes. “This brings security, both for those who apply and for those who hire. It will bring benefits to society as a whole”, he maintains.

*Under supervision of Luis Roberto Toledo