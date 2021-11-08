Understand what is known so far about the accident that killed Marília Mendonça and 4 others – Brazil

The singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died in a plane crash on Friday afternoon, 5. The aircraft they were in fell into a waterfall inside Minas Gerais and investigators are now trying to find out what caused the fall that left the country in shock for the early loss of the 26-year-old artist.

In addition to Marília, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Henrique Ribeiro, producer, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros, pilot, and Tarcísio Pessoa Viana, co-pilot, died in the accident. The group was heading to Caratinga, where a concert was scheduled to take place on Friday night. Understand below what is known about the accident so far:

What caused Marília Mendonça’s plane to crash?

It is still not possible to say what caused the crash. Investigations are being carried out by members of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). You military went to the Caratinga region to hear witnesses and collect parts of the aircraft that assist in the calculation. There is no estimated time for the duration of these first measures. The deadline depends on the complexity of the occurrence.

Forensics are also conducted by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, which carries out a criminal investigation into the case.

Also on Saturday night, the twin engine was removed from the waterfall and placed on a plot of land next to the waterfall itself. Although the action was scheduled to take place on Sunday, the aircraft had to be removed beforehand to prevent a possible flood or the incidence of rain at the site from jeopardizing the work of the expert.

Did the plane hit wires in the power grid?

Yes. The Companhia Energética de Minas (Cemig) and the Civil Police confirmed that, before the fall, the plane hit a tower electrical wiring located near the airstrip. However, it is not possible to say what role this collision played in the crash of the aircraft.

What Cemig clarified over the weekend was that the tower is not within the airport’s protected perimeter. If part of the area, it would be subject to specific restrictions to enable the operation of the airport.

On Friday, the Civil Police stated that they are still unable to determine the cause of the plane crash, but found the wreckage of an electrical energy antenna at the site of the aircraft crash.

“We cannot talk about the cause of the accident. There is debris from an antenna that suggests that the plane collided with this antenna,” said Ivan Salles, regional delegate of the Civil Police of Caratinga.

Is the route used by the pilot avoided by professionals in the region?

“That is an area that all pilots avoid flying. We don’t know why he decided to go there”, commented Rafael Lacerda, who has been working for ten years flying over the Caratinga area.

Lacerda says that he used an open radio frequency shortly before arriving in Caratinga and was able to hear the pilot carrying Marília Mendonça giving instructions for landing. “He reported twice that he had entered the downwind leg, a procedure we use to land. I only heard that and then nothing else. Apparently, the plane was not out of order”, he reports.

According to Lacerda, the wires in that region usually interfere with the landing, to the point that it is avoided by those who know the area.

“For those of us who are used to it, the threads don’t get in the way. But they are in a very close sector and with very high relief, so it is an area that all pilots avoid”, he says. “When I landed, I went over the crash site and didn’t notice the plane there.” Lacerda also explains that the weather was clear, with open skies, and the sun in a position “that did not hinder the visualization of the threads”.

Was Marília Mendonça’s plane fit to fly?

According to Anac records, yes. The aircraft used by Marília Mendonça was manufactured in 1984 and had the capacity to transport six people, in addition to the pilots. According to Anac, it was allowed to operate for air taxi and with the Certificate of Airworthiness Verification valid until July 2022. The aircraft was a conventional landing, with two turboprop engines.

The plane once belonged to the duo Henrique and Juliano, who bought it in 2017, according to Anac registration. Afterwards, it was sold to PEC Táxi Aéreo – the company has owned the plane since July 2020.

But the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in Goiás charged the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), in June, for failure to inspect alleged irregularities of the company PEC Táxi Aéreo. The Attorney’s Office’s request was based on a complaint received by the agency, which pointed out technical problems in the aircraft.

The text of the complaint, whose authorship was not revealed, told the MPF that the company PEC Táxi Aéreo operated with irregularities that put “crew and passengers at risk”.

According to the complaint, made in May, the aircraft with the prefix PT-ONJ “has been flying since the beginning of the year with problems with the windshield, causing the glass to cloud over, causing visual impairment on landings and take-offs”. This was the aircraft used by Marília Mendonça on the flight to Minas Gerais. According to the text that reached the MPF, the fact was known by the company, but ignored.

Through a note on social networks, PEC Táxi Aéreo lamented the accident. “The company, as soon as it became aware of what had happened, called the competent authorities to immediately promote the necessary rescue,” he informed. The company emphasizes that the plane was “duly homologated by Anac for passenger air transport and was fully airworthy”.