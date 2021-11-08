Unhealthy passion for Samuel drives Zayla crazy; Understand · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will lose his mind for good in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will invade Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) house in the Recôncavo Baiano, where he will be to carry out works. Crazed, the viper will push his obsessive passion to the limit and behave as if he owned the house. She will even go to bed with the boy’s jacket to simulate a sex on the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Saturday (13) , the good guy in the plot of Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson will be on a soundtrack with Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues).

“That’s where I saw Pilar [Gabriela Medvedovski] for the first time. He had been shot by Tonico’s jagunços [Alexandre Nero]”, Samuel will remember. “And he ended up being arrowed by love when he least expected it! The worst thing is that the arrow devil is still there today, it doesn’t come out at all!”, will joke the Guebo.

The engineer will then claim that the friend knows what it’s like to fall in love. “Are you talking about Zayla? I lost hope. She is getting farther away… and weirder every day,” the warrior will lament.

Invasive

During their conversation, Zayla will already be at Samuel’s doorstep. She will come in and simply sit in an armchair. “Samuel, I’m home! Where are you, my love?”, the bitch will scream.

Out of reality, the villain will smile as if she’s heard an answer. Then she will go to the young man’s room and open the wardrobe, from which she will take a jacket. The plot of the plot indicates that the poisonous woman will lie down on the bed beside the garment, as if she were having sex.

At this point in the serial, Cândida (Dani Ornellas), mother of the antagonist, will have had a dreadful vision in the shells and will know that an unhappy fate awaits her daughter.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

