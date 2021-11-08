Unicamp 2022 in memes: students play with ‘sealing’ and the difficulty of the 1st phase | Campinas and Region

In addition to those who joked about the fact that they considered the issues very difficult and did not do so well, what they called “sealing” was also an agenda for internet users – slang used when someone is boss in comments, especially those engaged in some cause.

Unicamp addressed in the test current issues related to the feminist movement, the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, in addition to raising questions related to misinformation, earthworks, among others.

Regarding the use of useful themes, professor Maria Rodrigues de Sousa Mendonça, academic coordinator of the exam, said in a press conference after the test that this is a tradition in Unicamp’s entrance exam.

“Our test, as at other times as well, maintained the tradition of addressing contemporary issues that are of interest to the social debate, from the perspective of different disciplines. So we had, for example, issues such as indigenous memory, the issue of refuge from the vaccine , the current price of gasoline, the case of the ship stranding there in the Suez Canal, which is almost an anecdotal case, some essential or not essential jobs in the pandemic, the biomes, effect or not of hydroxychloroquine, history of Africa, notion government and state. So we took themes and issues that are addressed at school, but trying to link these issues and these issues to concrete social demands,” he said.

Check out some of the humorous posts about the exam below:

In this edition, the time to perform the test increased from four to five hours. The composition had the following number of questions per subject, each with four alternatives:

Top ten courses

Entrance Exam Calendar