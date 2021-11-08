United States reopens borders for vaccinated from this second

All immunizing agents in application in Brazil will be accepted by the American authorities; minors aged 2 to 17 years old will not need to be vaccinated to enter the country

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Tourists who have been vaccinated with different pharmaceutical doses will also be able to enter the United States



You U.S reopen borders for tourists vaccinated as of this Monday, 8. Twenty months after the restrictions on entry into the country, foreigners who have had the immunization against the Covid-19 complete and test negative for the disease. The US government has confirmed that all vaccines currently administered in Brazil, that is, from the to do, AstraZeneca, Janssen and the CoronaVac, fruit of the partnership between the Butantan Institute and the chinese Sinovac, will be accepted. Minors will not need to be vaccinated to enter the country. However, tourists between the ages of 2 and 17 will have to present a negative diagnostic test for Covid-19, done three days before boarding if the child or adolescent is traveling with one or more vaccinated adults, and with a day if not. Tourists who have been vaccinated with doses from different pharmaceuticals will also be able to enter the United States, as long as both immunizers are on the approved list.