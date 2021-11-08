United States reopens borders to tourists this Monday (8) – News

The United States reopens this Monday (8) the borders for travelers who have a complete vaccination cycle against the Covid-19. About 20 months ago, the Americans established strict rules for people who wanted to enter the country, in an attempt to reduce the domestic spread of the new coronavirus.

Tourists who want to visit the United States starting this Monday need the complete vaccination schedule, that is, take both doses of the vaccine or receive a single dose of one of the immunization agents authorized by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) or that appear on the WHO (World Health Organization) emergency use list.

Thus, the accepted vaccines for tourists to enter the United States are Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac/CoronaVac, a Chinese immunizing agent reproduced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute.

On March 25, the United States government announced that foreigners under the age of 18 will be able to enter the country without proving vaccination against Covid-19. The exceptionality also extends to people with certain medical conditions.

Non-tourist travelers from around 50 countries with a national vaccination rate below 10% will also be eligible for exemption from the rules. However, in most cases, they will need to be vaccinated if they intend to stay in the country for more than 60 days.

“It was very difficult, I just want to see my son,” Alison Henry, a 63-year-old Brit who traveled on Monday to meet her son in New York after 20 months of separation, told AFP.

The US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil also will resume on Monday the service for the issuance of visas for non-immigrants. Interviews can be scheduled on the Embassy’s official website.