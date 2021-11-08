Unprecedented satisfaction index of members, customers and employees is celebrated

The general satisfaction index of cooperative physicians, customers and employees for Unimed Londrina recorded an unprecedented percentage in 2021. The survey carried out by the cooperative with these three audiences showed that 92.5% of customers, 89.5% of cooperative members and 85% of employees positively evaluate our uniqueness.

Goal exceeded – With this result, the cooperative surpassed the goals of Strategic Purpose GPS 135.8090, which had set the goal of reaching 80% of member satisfaction and 90% customer satisfaction in 2022. Internally, the Human Development area had the objective of achieve 80% employee satisfaction.

Right way – The CEO, Omar Taha, points out that the satisfaction indexes indicated by the surveys are reasons to be proud and shows that the cooperative is on the right path to strengthen itself even more. “In this challenging year, we had the pleasant surprise of reaching satisfaction rates that exceeded our expectations. We always work seriously, making decisions with a focus on the future of our cooperative”, he comments.

bonbons – The singular celebrated the results by delivering three chocolates to each employee, with the motto “You have three reasons to celebrate”. In addition, posts on social networks and corporate TVs were part of the actions. (Unimed Londrina Press)