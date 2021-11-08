Unpublished songs by Marília Mendonça should have a posthumous release and range from pagode to pop in Spanish | Song

Marília Mendonça left unpublished songs that should be released posthumously. The 26-year-old singer and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5) after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

See what are the main songs already recorded not yet released:

A song with Ludmilla, recorded about a year ago, for the project “Numanice”, only with pagodas;

A pop with Mexican star Dulce Maria, revealed in the group RBD and in the soap opera “Rebelde”, was scheduled for release later this year;

A composition by Lucas Lucco recorded with him, which was about to be released;

More songs in partnership with Maiara and Maraisa, who would be on the tour and in EPs of the project “Patroas”.

On Friday, on Instagram, Dulce Maria gave details about the song recorded with Marília Mendonça. They didn’t meet for the duet. Each recorded their voice in a different studio. According to the Mexican singer, the idea was that they would meet to make a video.

“We had a project to sing a song together, in July or August of this year. We had our voices recorded for a song that was going to be released next month”, commented Dulce.

Lucas Lucco commented that he hoped the singer could see “our duet being sung all over Brazil as we’ve said a lot of times”.

“This song was written by me and two friends especially for us to sing. After it was ready I called through Facetime and she listened. She loved it so much, we were already imagining it ready”, added Lucco, on Instagram.

Ludmilla spoke of the duet with Marília when she lamented the singer’s death and published a photo beside her (see at the top).

“Together in the dressing room we planned the release of the long-awaited pagoda that has been recorded for over a year, whoever follows me knows how much I admire you, I am your fan and how happy I was that day,” wrote Ludmilla.

More songs were also expected, bringing together Marília, Maiara and Maraisa. These songs are part of the “Patroas” project, in which the three would unite voices and fans for a tour in partnership, at Festival das Patroas.