Uopeccan patient talks about prostate cancer and early diagnosis

Have you ever heard the popular sayings ‘I don’t see, I don’t hear and I don’t speak’? But when it comes to prostate cancer, is it possible to be defensive and not talk about it?

November Azul arrived to break paradigms, reinforcing the importance of men taking care of their health. Isaías Leal de Carvalho, 72, understands the relevance of this month, especially after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I was not in the habit of going to the doctor, during a routine consultation the PSA changed, it was from that moment on that I discovered the disease in its initial stage. At first I was scared and I was downcast, but the doctor gave me a lot of peace of mind”, said the patient from Uopeccan de Cascavel.

In its early stages, prostate cancer progresses silently. Many patients do not have any symptoms or, when they indicate difficulty in urinating, the need to urinate more often during the day or night. In the advanced stage, it can cause bone pain, urinary symptoms or, when more severe, generalized infection or kidney failure.

“In order to have an early diagnosis, men over 50 years old need to develop the habit of performing PSA tests and, eventually, the touch, in addition to others that can be performed in the office”, explained the urologist at Uopeccan Malcom Jones Krummenauer Brigo. To prevent this type of cancer it is necessary to avoid the consumption of fatty foods, red meat, alcohol and smoking.

breaking prejudices

Prejudice is still the great villain of men in the fight against prostate cancer. Those who resist the preventive examination reduce the chances of early diagnosis and, consequently, harm the healing process. “There are still men who want to follow the sexist tradition, but when the disease is discovered at an advanced stage, the probability of being cured decreases”, concluded Isaías.

(Uopeccan Advisory)

Join our group on WhatsApp and receive OBemdito’s news first hand.

