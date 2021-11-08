US Begins Allowing Unrestricted Entry of Vaccinated Foreigners; check rules – international

WASHINGTON — The U.S will allow the unrestricted entry of fully vaccinated foreigners as of this Monday. The new rules, which provide for few exceptions for the entry of unvaccinated citizens into the United States, should lead to an increase in the entry of foreigners into the country.

Check below which vaccines the US is accepting and other rules for entry into the country:

WHO AND FDA ACCEPTED VACCINES — The US government will accept all immunizations approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and for Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US regulatory agency, which includes all those applied in Brazil: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and Coronavac.

MIXED DOSES – You US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have already informed that they will accept visitors immunized with mixed doses of vaccines against the coronavirus, as long as they are among those recognized by the WHO.

PROOF OF VACCINATION — As of November 8, foreign travelers to the United States must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and must provide proof of vaccination before boarding.

OFFICIAL SOURCE — Passengers will need to show an “official source” — a government agency, for example — or a vaccination card showing their vaccination status, and airlines will have to check the person’s name and date of birth to verify that they are is the same as the document.

COVID TEST — In addition to proof of immunization, travelers must submit a negative test done up to three days prior to travel to the US. Unvaccinated US citizens and others who have obtained authorization will need to present a test taken the day before travel.

ENTRY BY GROUND — Unlike travelers arriving in the country by air, those who cross the border by land from Canada or Mexico will not need to present a negative test taken recently. They will only need to present documentation proving the complete vaccination cycle.

CERTIFICATE — Travelers must also sign a certificate showing they have been vaccinated and are advised that “intentionally providing false or misleading information could result in criminal fines and imprisonment.”

UNDER 18 — Children under 18 years old are exempt from the vaccination requirement, but persons between 2 and 17 years old, if accompanied by fully vaccinated adults, must present a negative result of a Covid test carried out within three days of the trip. If the person is traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults, the test will have to be done one day before departure. Children under 18 will not need to be quarantined when they arrive in the US.

VACCINATION EXEMPTIONS — Among those who are exempt from proof of vaccination to enter the US are some participants in clinical trials of vaccines against Covid, citizens with valid medical reasons for not being vaccinated, and others who need to travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons — however, they will need a letter from the US government confirming the urgency of the trip. According to the CDC, there are no exceptions for passengers who do not get vaccinated “for religious reasons or other moral convictions”.

NON-TOURIST TRIPS — Non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries whose national vaccination rate is less than 10% will be exempt from the requirements, but must agree to 60 days of getting the vaccine.

TRACKING — The CDC has also issued a contact tracking request that requires all airlines flying to the US to collect and keep it on hand for 30 days, and also requires that the document be sent to CDC if necessary, with passenger information, including phone number, email and address they will stay in the US so you can track any infections.

RECORD VERIFICATION — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to issue a security policy that provides a legal basis for airlines to verify vaccine records.

PLANNING — The CDC also has a page for people planning international travel, including an extensive Q&A section for travelers. / REUTERS, AP and AFP