US reopens borders after 20 months of restrictions on Monday (8) – News

The United States prepares to reopen its land and air borders to travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 this Monday (8), ending 20 months of severe restrictions criticized by Europe and neighboring Mexico and Canada.

Separated families, broken business relationships, frustrated career ambitions: the “travel ban” imposed in early 2020 by then-President Donald Trump, and later confirmed by his successor Joe Biden, has aggravated the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

In order to avoid contact between Americans and citizens of the countries most affected by Covid-19, Trump imposed restrictions on travel from China as early as February 2020.

Then, on March 13, it extended the restrictions to European countries belonging to the Schengen Area.

The United Kingdom and Ireland entered the list of restrictions a few days later, when the land borders with Mexico and Canada were practically closed.

With all these countries, the density of human and economic exchanges is very high.

“It was very difficult. I just want to see my son,” Alison Henry, a 63-year-old Brit who will travel on Monday (8) to meet her son in New York, after 20 months of separation, told AFP.

As of last summer, it was possible to travel from the United States to Europe, but foreigners who had established themselves in the United States and held certain visas were not guaranteed to be able to return home.

To meet the predictable increase in demand, airlines have increased the number of transatlantic flights and the size of planes.

The lifting of restrictions also represents a breather for the aviation sector, in crisis due to the pandemic.

Also along the immense Mexican border, countless American cities, in Texas or California, have suffered a severe economic shock and are eagerly awaiting a return to normality.

Wealthy Canadian retirees, for example, can now fearlessly, at the time of the first frost, begin their annual drive to Florida and its climatic delights.

Vaccination and testing

More than 30 countries will be included in the lifting of this “travel ban”.

For travelers arriving by plane, the United States will request, from Monday, in addition to the vaccination certificate and the negative test for Covid, made three days before departure, the establishment by the airlines of a tracking system of contacts.

For the land route, restrictions will be lifted in two stages.

As of Monday, people who arrive in the country for reasons considered non-essential, such as family or tourism, will be able to cross the borders of Canada or Mexico as long as they are vaccinated.

Travelers who do so for compelling reasons – for example, truck drivers – will be free to comply with this requirement.

But from January onwards, the vaccination requirement will apply to everyone who crosses land borders, regardless of the reason for the trip.

US health officials have also stated that all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be accepted.

On the other hand, WHO is once again alarmed by the “very worrying” transmission rate of Covid-19 in Europe, which could cause another half a million deaths on the continent by February.

This fourth wave mainly affects Germany, a country with which the Biden government is especially careful in its negotiations.

