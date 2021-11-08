US reopens borders for tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday (8)

The United States will again receive international travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday (8), allowing the entry of visitors from some nations who were banned for more than 20 months from going to the country.

With the new requirements for air, land and ferry arrivals coming into effect, it is likely that there will be some congestion as the rules are implemented.

“It’s going to be a little messy at first, I can assure you,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told a travel market conference in late October. “There will be queues, unfortunately,” he said.

Many Delta flights scheduled to arrive on Monday (8) are 100% full and trips for the following weeks are at high occupancy rates, according to Delta Spokesperson Morgan Durrant.

The company has recorded a 450% increase in international bookings in the six weeks since the US reopening was announced, Durrant said.

International flight arrivals will increase 11% on Monday from a similar day in October at Newark Liberty and John F. Kennedy International Airports, with 253 flights scheduled to arrive, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority expects a gradual increase at these airports over the next two months, with international traffic reaching approximately 75% of November and December 2019 levels, based on current international times.

A gradual recovery appears to be on the way for international air travel. According to data from aviation analyst OAG, the number of seats taken on flights arriving in the US from Europe in December is projected to be about 67% of the December 2019 level.

Airlines are still rehiring employees and reactivating aircraft that have been paralyzed because of the pandemic. The problems of lack of personnel, which can be aggravated by mandatory vaccination, have hampered the operations of some carriers.

The Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are also understaffed due to the rule that requires their contractors to be vaccinated and face pressure to expand their operations before the Day of Thanksgiving – on November 25th.

Increased wait times are expected by CBP at the busy US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico. In other words, preparation and patience will be essential for international travelers who want to enter the US.

See what travelers can expect and prepare for:

• When arriving in the US

The United States will be wide open, although there are some state and local restrictions that still apply.

For example, there are rules for mandatory mask use in Hawaii, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Washington DC and Puerto Rico also require masks in enclosed public spaces.

In some cities, including New York and San Francisco, there are vaccination requirements for enclosed public spaces, including restaurants.

Hawaii, which had some of the strictest entry requirements in the United States, will now align itself with the new federal rules for international air travel. Although capacity constraints in the state are easing, there are still some limits in place.

New York, Miami and Los Angeles can see some of the most significant flows of international visitors. They are the Hopper travel app’s top destinations for foreign travelers this holiday season.

These locations meet the demand of Trailfinders customers in the UK, where the US is once again the top destination for travel companies.

New York, California and Florida lead the reservations, according to Nikki Davies, director of public relations at Trailfinders.

• Before travelling

Vaccination is the main requirement for the vast majority of international travelers who wish to enter the United States.

Children under the age of 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement. All air travel requirements are detailed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Travelers must meet CDC criteria and be “fully vaccinated”. Paper and digital documentation are accepted. Airlines are responsible for collecting and verifying this information from air travelers.

More information about the documentation is on the CDC website.

Anna Zwing, 28, who lives near Wiesbaden, Germany, has not seen her boyfriend for more than two years. She will be flying from Frankfurt to Chicago on Monday and plans to check in at the airport in person this Sunday to make sure all the new Covid-19 documentation she has gathered and verified is in order.

Zwing was lucky with the US reopening date. She rescheduled flights from October to November 8 even before the specific date was announced, in hopes of finally getting permission to make the trip to the US.

“I couldn’t believe it at first, but my boyfriend and I are on cloud nine!” she said when the date was finally announced in mid-October. “I can’t wait to get on the plane on November 8th!”

• For air travel

Air travelers also need a negative Covid-19 test. The test is mandatory for all air travelers aged 2 years and over, regardless of nationality.

Passengers must have a negative Covid-19 test taken no later than three days prior to flight departure to the United States.

Unvaccinated North Americans and a very limited number of unvaccinated international travelers exempt from the vaccination requirement must be tested one day prior to departure to the US.

Many airlines have mobile apps and portals on their websites where vaccination and testing information can be digitally processed.

Most Delta customers on international routes to the US can ship and directly verify their proof of vaccination using the Delta FlyReady tool.

British Airways’ VeriFly mobile digital health pass works on all flights to the US, the airline confirmed.

Printed copies are also a good idea.

“I would definitely make sure I have paper copies… of my passport, vaccination card and main credit card, separate from my wallet/purse. And have digital copies of them on my phone and emailed to my email account in case my phone/purse/backpack/etc. if lost or stolen,” said Kathleen Bangs, a former airline pilot who is a spokeswoman for flight tracking website FlightAware.

“Proof of who you are, your vaccination status and the front and back of a credit card can go a long way toward turning the nightmare of losing your documents into a reasonable situation.”

• At land borders

CBP forecasts an increase in travel volumes and wait times for land crossings and ferry crossings and is encouraging travelers to have their identification documents and vaccinations on hand.

The agency also encourages travelers to use its CBP One app. Staffing levels will be the same as before the pandemic, according to CBP, but the agency will be balancing several priorities.

“Travel and trade facilitation remains a priority,” says a Department of Homeland Security Q&A on the new policy. “However, we cannot compromise national security, which is our primary mission.”

Digital and paper documentation is accepted as proof of vaccination, and vaccination cards do not need to be in English.

Travelers must be prepared to certify their vaccination status and the reason for the trip. They must also be prepared to show proof of being fully vaccinated if requested by a CBP official.

Children under the age of 18 traveling with vaccinated adults are exempt from the vaccination requirement. Covid-19 tests are not required on land and ferry crossings.

“Getting on a plane and going somewhere doesn’t work anymore,” says travel consultant Dave Hershberger of Prestige Travel in Cincinnati, Ohio. “You have to do your homework.”

(Translated text; read the original in English)