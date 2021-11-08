US reopens borders to foreigners vaccinated against Covid and resumes issuing visas in Brazil | World

The United States reopened its land and air borders to foreigners vaccinated against Covid-19 this Monday (8), ending 20 months of severe restrictions due to the pandemic that have been criticized by Europe and by neighboring Mexico and Canada.
The country has lifted all international travel restrictions for all countries, including Brazil. To enter the US, you must be fully immunized and present proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test done within three days of departure..
Children under 18 do not need to be vaccinated to enter the country, but those between 2 and 17 years old must also test negative, just like adults.
Aerial view of the line of cars crossing the Mexican-US border in San Ysidro, Tijuana, November 7, 2021 — Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP
Also on Monday, the US Consulates once again issue visas for Brazilians. The full resumption of the service is also valid for those who need to renew the document.
Since May 2020, the issuance of visas took place only with limited vacancies, with priority for people in emergency situations (such as those going to family funerals or medical treatment, in addition to student visas).
The US government accepts the entry of international visitors who have taken vaccines against Covid-19 approved by the WHO (World Health Organization) or by the FDA (US regulatory authority equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil).
Vaccines approved by the FDA to date:
- Pfizer/BioNTech
- Modern
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
Vaccines authorized by WHO to date:
- Pfizer/BioNTech
- Modern
- Oxford/AstraZeneca — produced in Brazil by Fiocruz
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
- SinoPharm
- CoronaVac — produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute
Denver International Airport Security Area Access Queue, June 16, 2021 — Photo: David Zalubowski/AP