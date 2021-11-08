US reopens for tourists after 20 months: what Brazilians need to travel

Flurry of foreign visitors expected with end of tough restrictions due to covid-19 pandemic

From this Monday (8/11), fully vaccinated foreign travelers, including Brazilians, will be able to enter the United States.

However, it will be necessary to present a vaccination certificate (read below) and a negative test for covid-19 carried out at most 72 hours in advance. Children under 18 do not need to prove immunization, but the test requirement remains. It is not necessary to quarantine.

The requirement of a visa for Brazilians is maintained.

The United States accepts all vaccines approved for emergency use in the country or by the World Health Organization (WHO), including CoronaVac, produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute. It will also be allowed the entry of people who have taken the two doses of different immunizers.