US reopens for tourists after 20 months: what Brazilians need to travel

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Flurry of foreign visitors expected with end of tough restrictions due to covid-19 pandemic

From this Monday (8/11), fully vaccinated foreign travelers, including Brazilians, will be able to enter the United States.

However, it will be necessary to present a vaccination certificate (read below) and a negative test for covid-19 carried out at most 72 hours in advance. Children under 18 do not need to prove immunization, but the test requirement remains. It is not necessary to quarantine.

The requirement of a visa for Brazilians is maintained.

The United States accepts all vaccines approved for emergency use in the country or by the World Health Organization (WHO), including CoronaVac, produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute. It will also be allowed the entry of people who have taken the two doses of different immunizers.

The reopening of the borders ends a 20-month ban that had been imposed by former President Donald Trump over the covid-19 pandemic.

The measure affected non-US citizens of more than 30 countries, including Brazil, separating families and paralyzing tourism.

Airlines are expecting a flood of visitors as restrictions are lifted for those who are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracking.

“It feels good, it feels good!” says Jérôme Thomann, head of Paris-based tour operator Jetset Voyages, told Reuters news agency, adding that his team saw an “incredible increase” in bookings.

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were initially closed to travelers from China in early 2020. The restrictions were later extended to other countries.

The rules prohibited entry to most non-US citizens who had been to the UK and several other European countries, as well as to China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

United Airlines said it expected a 50% increase in international passengers, while Delta CEO Ed Bastian warned travelers about long lines.

“It will be a bit complicated at first. I can guarantee that there will be queues, unfortunately,” he said.

The US land borders with neighboring Canada and Mexico will also be reopened for those who are fully vaccinated.

In southern Mexico, a new caravan of thousands of Central American migrants — many of them children — crossed from Chiapas to the state of Oaxaca, with the ultimate goal of reaching the border and being accepted into the US.

The Migrant Alliance Group, a Mexico-based NGO, has warned that false information is being spread about the new rules in some communities — with many asylum seekers assuming they will now receive more favorable treatment from border officials.

Businesses in cities along the Mexican border are hoping for a boost after battling covid-induced restrictions.

migration crisis

The US is experiencing an unprecedented migration crisis under Joe Biden.

More than 1.7 million people tried to illegally cross the Mexican-US border during fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 2020 to September 2021), including nearly 57,000 Brazilians, a historic record.

In the case of Brazil, the peak of irregular immigration to the US had taken place in 2019, when 18,000 Brazilians completed the crossing and were arrested.

As a result, Brazil is already the sixth nation with the highest number of immigrants detained by US authorities on the country’s southern border, behind Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, in that order.

It is ahead, for example, of countries like Nicaragua, Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela that historically sent more irregular immigrants to the US.

To get an idea of ​​the size of this flow registered in 12 months, it is as if, on average, 156 Brazilians were arrested per day when trying to access the US on foot across the border with Mexico.

In mid-October, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França to discuss “unprecedented” regional immigration and ways to collaborate to reduce the number of immigrants heading north , reported the US Department of State.

In the conversation, Blinken and França discussed “unprecedented irregular migratory movements across the hemisphere” and how the two countries can work together to “contain the uncontrolled and growing flow of irregular immigrants in the region,” according to agency spokesman Ned Price

Mexico, in turn, should start requiring visas for Brazilian visitors, according to a document from the Mexican Ministry of Interior. Since 2004, the country has not required the document for Brazilians, which makes it easier for immigrants to enter and, consequently, their journey to the north.

According to the Reuters news agency, Washington has, since July, asked Mexico to impose visa requirements for Brazilians.

How to prove vaccination

Brazilian tourists must present proof of complete vaccination before boarding — the same one offered by the Ministry of Health through the Connect SUS app.

The certificate must contain:

•Full name and date of birth

• Vaccine application center