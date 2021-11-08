Used cars drop more than 8% in October

The low supply of new cars forces a greater search in the used market, where the latter suffered a slump last month. In October, sales of used and used cars fell 8.02% compared to September.

Furthermore, in comparison with 2020, the reduction reaches 16.72%. There were 902,288 automobiles and light commercials resold in the national market, generating a total of 9,470,031 in 2021, 31.52% above 2020.

According to Fenabrave, even so, the used market is heated. Alarico Assumpção Júnior, president of the entity, says:

“It is worth remembering that October (20 days) had one less business day than September (21 business days). In addition, in the year, used transactions show a growth of 30.84% ​​over 2020”.

According to Fenabrave, the market remains heated and with growth of more than 30% from January to October 2021, considered a record for the sector. Only light commercials had a 30% increase in the period.

About the numbers, Alarico talks about the total numbers of the sector, including buses, trucks, motorcycles and road implements. Among the brands, Volkswagen, Chevrolet and Fiat continue to be the most sought after.

In cars, Ford models such as Ka and Fiesta are still well sought after in the used market. In used cars, classic pickup trucks like F-1000 and Pampa still sell a lot. Also noteworthy is the amount of Dodge Dakota resold.

Check below the 50 used cars and 50 light commercial vehicles, most sold in October 2021:

Automobiles

1st GOL 67,368

2nd PALLIO 40,704

3rd UNO 39,018

4th CELTA 23,794

5th ONIX 22.119

6th FOX 21,574

7th COROLLA 20,814

8th KA 19,434

9th CORSA 19,248

10th FIESTA 18,989

11th SIENA 17,845

12th HB20 16,359

13th CIVIC 15,398

14th CLASSIC 15,146

15th SANDERO 14,650

16th PRISM 12.946

17th ECOSPORT 12885

18th VOYAGE 12,497

19th FIT 9,961

20TH POLO 7,170

21st C3 7,068

22nd LOGAN 6,667

23rd GOLF 6561

24th RENEGADE 6,267

25th HB20S 6.008

26th PALIO WEEKEND 5,933

27th VECTRA 5,842

28th COMPASS 5.823

29th BLEW 5,796

30th ASTRA 5699

31st DUSTER 5607

32º HR-V 5.556

33rd CLIO 5.472

34th FIESTA SEDAN 5,291

35th COBALT 5,130

36th POINT 5.012

37th SEDAN CROSS 4,863

38th PARATI 4,863

39th CITY 4,661

40th FOCUS 4,534

41st SPIN 4,505

42nd UP 4,428

43rd TUCSON 4,347

44th IDEA 4,051

45th KWID 4,046

46th MOBI 3,926

47th PAJERO 3,850

48th AGILE 3843

49th ARGO 3825

50th JETTA 3612

light commercials

1st STRADA 25,583

2nd SAVEIRO 18,200

3rd S10 13,748

4th HILUX 10.454

5th MONTANA 7,757

6th TORO 7661

7th RANGER 6.460

8th FIORINO 5.462

9th KOMBI 5,037

10th L200 4,512

11th AMAROK 3,786

12th FRONTIER 2812

13th F1000 1.535

14th PAMPA 1,528

15th DUCATUS 1,527

16th HR 1.512

17th MASTER 1,449

18th D20 1,446

19th COURIER 1,318

20th OROCH 1,267

21st KANGOO 808

22nd K2500 745

23rd F250 725

24th DOBLO 534

25th DAILY 35S14 532

26th D10 500

27th BEAST 360

28th BOXER 345

29th SILVERADO 333

30th SPRINTER 313 315

31st JUMPER 264

32º 2500 258

33rd HOGGAR 216

34th F100 214

35th PARTNER 207

36th TRANSIT 203

37º C10 200

38th UNO 195

39th TOWNER 182

40º F75 177

41st SPRINTER 311 166

42nd CHEVY 159

43rd SPRINTER 159

44th RUIYI 137

45th BANDERANTE 131

46º C20 122

47th K2700 115

48th H100 103

49th CHEVROLET 97

50th DAKOTA 94

[Fonte: Fenabrave]