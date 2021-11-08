Used cars drop more than 8% in October

The low supply of new cars forces a greater search in the used market, where the latter suffered a slump last month. In October, sales of used and used cars fell 8.02% compared to September.
Furthermore, in comparison with 2020, the reduction reaches 16.72%. There were 902,288 automobiles and light commercials resold in the national market, generating a total of 9,470,031 in 2021, 31.52% above 2020.
According to Fenabrave, even so, the used market is heated. Alarico Assumpção Júnior, president of the entity, says:
“It is worth remembering that October (20 days) had one less business day than September (21 business days). In addition, in the year, used transactions show a growth of 30.84% over 2020”.
According to Fenabrave, the market remains heated and with growth of more than 30% from January to October 2021, considered a record for the sector. Only light commercials had a 30% increase in the period.
About the numbers, Alarico talks about the total numbers of the sector, including buses, trucks, motorcycles and road implements. Among the brands, Volkswagen, Chevrolet and Fiat continue to be the most sought after.
In cars, Ford models such as Ka and Fiesta are still well sought after in the used market. In used cars, classic pickup trucks like F-1000 and Pampa still sell a lot. Also noteworthy is the amount of Dodge Dakota resold.
Check below the 50 used cars and 50 light commercial vehicles, most sold in October 2021:
Automobiles
1st GOL 67,368
2nd PALLIO 40,704
3rd UNO 39,018
4th CELTA 23,794
5th ONIX 22.119
6th FOX 21,574
7th COROLLA 20,814
8th KA 19,434
9th CORSA 19,248
10th FIESTA 18,989
11th SIENA 17,845
12th HB20 16,359
13th CIVIC 15,398
14th CLASSIC 15,146
15th SANDERO 14,650
16th PRISM 12.946
17th ECOSPORT 12885
18th VOYAGE 12,497
19th FIT 9,961
20TH POLO 7,170
21st C3 7,068
22nd LOGAN 6,667
23rd GOLF 6561
24th RENEGADE 6,267
25th HB20S 6.008
26th PALIO WEEKEND 5,933
27th VECTRA 5,842
28th COMPASS 5.823
29th BLEW 5,796
30th ASTRA 5699
31st DUSTER 5607
32º HR-V 5.556
33rd CLIO 5.472
34th FIESTA SEDAN 5,291
35th COBALT 5,130
36th POINT 5.012
37th SEDAN CROSS 4,863
38th PARATI 4,863
39th CITY 4,661
40th FOCUS 4,534
41st SPIN 4,505
42nd UP 4,428
43rd TUCSON 4,347
44th IDEA 4,051
45th KWID 4,046
46th MOBI 3,926
47th PAJERO 3,850
48th AGILE 3843
49th ARGO 3825
50th JETTA 3612
light commercials
1st STRADA 25,583
2nd SAVEIRO 18,200
3rd S10 13,748
4th HILUX 10.454
5th MONTANA 7,757
6th TORO 7661
7th RANGER 6.460
8th FIORINO 5.462
9th KOMBI 5,037
10th L200 4,512
11th AMAROK 3,786
12th FRONTIER 2812
13th F1000 1.535
14th PAMPA 1,528
15th DUCATUS 1,527
16th HR 1.512
17th MASTER 1,449
18th D20 1,446
19th COURIER 1,318
20th OROCH 1,267
21st KANGOO 808
22nd K2500 745
23rd F250 725
24th DOBLO 534
25th DAILY 35S14 532
26th D10 500
27th BEAST 360
28th BOXER 345
29th SILVERADO 333
30th SPRINTER 313 315
31st JUMPER 264
32º 2500 258
33rd HOGGAR 216
34th F100 214
35th PARTNER 207
36th TRANSIT 203
37º C10 200
38th UNO 195
39th TOWNER 182
40º F75 177
41st SPRINTER 311 166
42nd CHEVY 159
43rd SPRINTER 159
44th RUIYI 137
45th BANDERANTE 131
46º C20 122
47th K2700 115
48th H100 103
49th CHEVROLET 97
50th DAKOTA 94
[Fonte: Fenabrave]