Vaccination against Covid: 56.06% of the population is fully immunized; 73.04% took the 1st dose | Vaccines

56.06% of the population took the second or single dose of Covid vaccines and are fully immunized. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 8 pm this Sunday (7), indicate that 119,586,696 people received the doses.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 155,812,037 people, representing 73.04% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 10,000,770 (4.69% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 285,399,503 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 112,256 people, the second to 236,375, the single dose to 11,310, and the booster dose to 182,056, a total of 541,997 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (69.46%), Mato Grosso do Sul (65.13%), Rio Grande do Sul (61.88%), Santa Catarina (59.79%) and Paraná (58.56%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 155,812,037 (73.04% of the population)

155,812,037 (73.04% of the population) Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 119,586,696 (56.06% of the population).

119,586,696 (56.06% of the population). Total doses applied: 285,399.503 (83.28% of the doses distributed to the states)

285,399.503 (83.28% of the doses distributed to the states) 16 states and the DF released new data: AL, AM, AP, BA, DF, ES, MA, MS, MT, PA, PE, PI, PR, RJ, RN, RO, SP

AL, AM, AP, BA, DF, ES, MA, MS, MT, PA, PE, PI, PR, RJ, RN, RO, SP 11 states have not released new data: AC, CE, GO, MG, PB, PR, RR, RS, SC, SE, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 551,523 (60.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 375,709 (41.43%); booster dose: 7,637

AL – 1st dose: 2,366,761 (70.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,551,128 (46.09%); booster dose: 111,129

AM – 1st dose: 2,625,854 (61.50%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,884,807 (44.14%); booster dose: 99,668

AP – 1st dose: 488,781 (55.23%); 2nd dose + single dose: 278,901 (30.75%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,477,979 (69.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,428,970 (49.58%); booster dose: 479,015

EC – 1st dose: 6,521,694 (70.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,111,903 (55.32%); booster dose: 217765

DF – 1st dose: 2,258,882 (73.00%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,733,154 (56.01%); booster dose: 146,627

ES – 1st dose: 3,029,659 (73.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,312,734 (56.29%); booster dose: 358,025

GO – 1st dose: 5,074,828 (70.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,424,704 (47.52%); booster dose: 243,715

MA – 1st dose: 4,313,095 (60.30%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,995,297 (41.87%); booster dose: 163,132

MG – 1st dose: 16,007,156 (74.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,939,048 (55.76%); booster dose: 1062254

MS – 1st dose: 1,959,621 (69.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,849,273 (65.13%); booster dose: 279,587

MT – 1st dose: 2,544,870 (71.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,763,004 (49.42%); booster dose: 115,815

PA – 1st dose: 5,087,621 (57.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,425,918 (39.03%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,968,369 (73.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,951,440 (48.07%); booster dose: 146,781

PE – 1st dose: 6,980,711 (72.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,029,585 (51.99%); booster dose: 349,625

PI – 1st dose: 2,378,223 (72.30%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,691,240 (51.42%); booster dose: 80,116

PR – 1st dose: 8,676,667 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,791,751 (58.56%); booster dose: 505758

RJ – 1st dose: 12,745,397 (72.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,218,733 (52.79%); booster dose: 1,135,343

NB – 1st dose: 2,524,210 (70.89%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,857,826 (52.17%); booster dose: 181,846

RO – 1st dose: 1,227,252 (67.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 885,211 (48.76%); booster dose: 43817

RR – 1st dose: 336,714 (51.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 180,985 (27.73%); booster dose: 4,705

RS – 1st dose: 8,673,317 (75.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,095,370 (61.88%); booster dose: 655,587

SC – 1st dose: 5,603,595 (76.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,387,754 (59.79%); booster dose: 342188

SE – 1st dose: 1,676,489 (71.69%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,206,230 (51.58%); booster dose: 88,980

SP – 1st dose: 37,681,766 (80.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 32,401,402 (69.46%); booster dose: 3,125,839

TO – 1st dose: 1,027,629 (63.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 699,880 (43.54%); booster dose: 43722

How many doses each state received until November 5th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,924,715

AM: 5,990,190

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 23,048,977

EC: 15,154,436

DF: 5,482,027

ES: 7,230,060

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 34,792.009

MS: 4,450,795

MT: 5,738,877

PA: 12,624,655

PB: 5,856,454

PE: 14,339,880

PI: 5,005,945

PR: 18,965,340

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,879,680

RO: 2,700,558

RR: 1,039,048

RS: 19,150,796

SC: 11,859,034

SE: 3,561,665

SP: 73.039,612

TO: 2,370,855