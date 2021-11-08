Vaccination against Covid: 56.06% of the population is fully immunized; 73.04% took the 1st dose | Vaccines

56.06% of the population took the second or single dose of Covid vaccines and are fully immunized. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 8 pm this Sunday (7), indicate that 119,586,696 people received the doses.
Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 155,812,037 people, representing 73.04% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 10,000,770 (4.69% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 285,399,503 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 112,256 people, the second to 236,375, the single dose to 11,310, and the booster dose to 182,056, a total of 541,997 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (69.46%), Mato Grosso do Sul (65.13%), Rio Grande do Sul (61.88%), Santa Catarina (59.79%) and Paraná (58.56%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- 16 states and the DF released new data: AL, AM, AP, BA, DF, ES, MA, MS, MT, PA, PE, PI, PR, RJ, RN, RO, SP
- 11 states have not released new data: AC, CE, GO, MG, PB, PR, RR, RS, SC, SE, TO
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 551,523 (60.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 375,709 (41.43%); booster dose: 7,637
- AL – 1st dose: 2,366,761 (70.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,551,128 (46.09%); booster dose: 111,129
- AM – 1st dose: 2,625,854 (61.50%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,884,807 (44.14%); booster dose: 99,668
- AP – 1st dose: 488,781 (55.23%); 2nd dose + single dose: 278,901 (30.75%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,477,979 (69.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,428,970 (49.58%); booster dose: 479,015
- EC – 1st dose: 6,521,694 (70.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,111,903 (55.32%); booster dose: 217765
- DF – 1st dose: 2,258,882 (73.00%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,733,154 (56.01%); booster dose: 146,627
- ES – 1st dose: 3,029,659 (73.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,312,734 (56.29%); booster dose: 358,025
- GO – 1st dose: 5,074,828 (70.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,424,704 (47.52%); booster dose: 243,715
- MA – 1st dose: 4,313,095 (60.30%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,995,297 (41.87%); booster dose: 163,132
- MG – 1st dose: 16,007,156 (74.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,939,048 (55.76%); booster dose: 1062254
- MS – 1st dose: 1,959,621 (69.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,849,273 (65.13%); booster dose: 279,587
- MT – 1st dose: 2,544,870 (71.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,763,004 (49.42%); booster dose: 115,815
- PA – 1st dose: 5,087,621 (57.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,425,918 (39.03%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,968,369 (73.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,951,440 (48.07%); booster dose: 146,781
- PE – 1st dose: 6,980,711 (72.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,029,585 (51.99%); booster dose: 349,625
- PI – 1st dose: 2,378,223 (72.30%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,691,240 (51.42%); booster dose: 80,116
- PR – 1st dose: 8,676,667 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,791,751 (58.56%); booster dose: 505758
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,745,397 (72.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,218,733 (52.79%); booster dose: 1,135,343
- NB – 1st dose: 2,524,210 (70.89%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,857,826 (52.17%); booster dose: 181,846
- RO – 1st dose: 1,227,252 (67.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 885,211 (48.76%); booster dose: 43817
- RR – 1st dose: 336,714 (51.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 180,985 (27.73%); booster dose: 4,705
- RS – 1st dose: 8,673,317 (75.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,095,370 (61.88%); booster dose: 655,587
- SC – 1st dose: 5,603,595 (76.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,387,754 (59.79%); booster dose: 342188
- SE – 1st dose: 1,676,489 (71.69%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,206,230 (51.58%); booster dose: 88,980
- SP – 1st dose: 37,681,766 (80.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 32,401,402 (69.46%); booster dose: 3,125,839
- TO – 1st dose: 1,027,629 (63.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 699,880 (43.54%); booster dose: 43722
How many doses each state received until November 5th
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,924,715
- AM: 5,990,190
- AP: 1,103,710
- BA: 23,048,977
- EC: 15,154,436
- DF: 5,482,027
- ES: 7,230,060
- GO: 10,318,170
- MA: 9,026,875
- MG: 34,792.009
- MS: 4,450,795
- MT: 5,738,877
- PA: 12,624,655
- PB: 5,856,454
- PE: 14,339,880
- PI: 5,005,945
- PR: 18,965,340
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 5,879,680
- RO: 2,700,558
- RR: 1,039,048
- RS: 19,150,796
- SC: 11,859,034
- SE: 3,561,665
- SP: 73.039,612
- TO: 2,370,855
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.