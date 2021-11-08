Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach, criticizes Campaz’ performance

Grêmio ended up being defeated by Internacional in this Saturday (6). The performance was well below what the team had shown against Atlético-MG, perhaps due to physical wear. But what drew attention was Vagner Mancini’s direct criticism of Campaz’ performance.

“Obviously if I had known that Campaz and Borja would be a solution for Grêmio today, I would have left. But we can’t see football that way. We have to see what I see daily. Campaz came in and didn’t reissue that Campaz that was from Atlético-MG’s game”, said Vagner Mancini.

The 21-year-old midfielder played a good game against Galo and many expected to see him in the starting lineup. But, the coach chose to put him in the game only 14 minutes into the second half.

Even so, the coach was not happy with the Colombian’s performance. So much so that he revealed in the interview that Campaz did not repeat the good performance of the last game.

Coaches typically don’t make public criticisms of athletes. So this talk by Mancini about Campaz drew attention.

Many people projected that Vagner Mancini would be more defensive against Inter. Against Fluminense, he would open the team by putting Campaz. But, after this public criticism made by the coach, the question is whether the midfielder will start Grêmio this season.

Having entered in the 14th minute of the second half, Campaz had just over 30 minutes to repeat the good performance he had against Galo. But, being debuting in a GreNal, the athlete was below, as well as almost the entire team.

Therefore, there was little point in criticizing the young man and exposing him in the media. Since most players did not repeat the good game they played against Rooster.

