Vasco x Botafogo has a field invasion, a clash with the police and a riot in São Januário

Confusion in the stands of São Januário in the derby between Vasco and Botafogo by Série B

The classic between Vasco da Gama and Botafogo this Sunday, in São Januário, there were regrettable episodes at the end of the first period. The match was valid for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

With the defeat of Vasco at home by 3-0 and the sending-off of Léo Matos, the fans lost patience. In addition to booing the team and cursing the players and coach Fernando Diniz, they got involved in a confrontation with the police who did security in the stands.

A fan jumped over the wall and tried to invade the lawn right after the referee’s whistle for halftime. She was quickly overpowered by the security team. Explosive noises were heard during the game. Many glasses were thrown on the lawn and some fans were arrested.

Several fans left the stadium, while others shouted “team shameless”.

Due to the confusion, players from both teams went directly to the locker rooms, without giving interviews.