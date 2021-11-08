Verstappen explains start, Hamilton ‘needy’ and the phrases from the Mexican GP – 11/08/2021

Yesterday’s (7) result of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix increased from 12 to 19 points the advantage of Max Verstappen in relation to Lewis Hamilton in the lead of the season. The Dutchman from Red Bull passed both Mercedes cars at the first corner at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez and managed the lead dominantly over 71 laps.

There are now 107 points up for grabs in the last four races of the season, which promises an exciting final stretch of the title shot. After the race in Mexico, Max Verstappen was asked by former driver David Coulthard about the advantage already allowing a more optimistic look at the chance of being champion. In response, the Dutchman mentioned the Brazilian GP that is coming up next Sunday (14).

Check below this and other important statements that marked the Mexico City GP:

Verstappen strategist and humble

The season leader explained the strategy that led to taking first place after starting third:

we start in three [emparelhados] and I tried to brake as late as possible [na primeira curva], I managed to keep the car on the track, I went from third to first and that’s what made my race. After that the car had an incredible pace and I just concentrated on myself.”

Max Verstappen celebrates victory at the GP in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton in the background Image: Alfredo Estrella/AFP

Max Verstappen also responded to the title chances after opening a 19-point lead in the final stretch of the season. He kept the speech down to earth.

I still have a long way to go. Of course everything is fine, but in Formula 1 things can change very quickly. Now I have my eye on Brazil, I have good memories there.”

An unusual scene marked the moments before the podium in Mexico City. The country’s fans effusively shouted the name of Verstappen’s teammate, their compatriot Sergio Perez, who came in third. Winner of the race, Max was not jealous and joined the party by posing with a Mexican flag:

The fans here are amazing, they love Formula 1, it’s really cool to be here. Having Czech as a teammate in Mexico is sensational.”

Hamilton needy and resigned

Second place in the season, the Englishman started and ended the race in second place. For his team, he vented on the radio as soon as the test ended:

I gave everything. I just didn’t have the rhythm.”

Lewis Hamilton then praised the performance of winner Max Verstappen and Red Bull:

First of all, congratulations to Max. Their car was way superior over the weekend and there wasn’t anything we could have really done about it. I gave everything I could and it was a good fight with Sergio in the end, but at least I managed to finish second.”

About the fight with Sergio Perez for the second position, Hamilton showed a habit:

I’ve experienced this many times before, so it was okay to hold on. But it shows how fast their car was and how Sergio did a good job.”

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes at the Mexico City GP; second place was safe until the end Image: Reproduction/@MercedesAMGF1

Another speech by Hamilton to Mercedes engineers drew attention. On lap 52 of 71, when he defended second place in Sergio Perez’s various overtaking attempts, the Englishman joked showing lack:

Are you still out there???”

Perez: a champion without a trophy

Applauded during the three days of activities in Mexico City, third place Sergio Perez was moved by the affection of the fans:

It’s an unbelievable day. Of course I wanted more, I wanted a double and we were pretty close, but I didn’t get a chance to overtake. I gave all my heart to these people, and I could really hear them coming into the stadium sector, it was amazing.”

Mercedes Irritation on Bottas

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff vented in an interview with “Sky Sports” channel after the race. The focus of attention was the 15th place of Valtteri Bottas, who scored no points and allowed Red Bull to touch the constructors’ championship. Bottas ran in the first corner touched in the rear by Daniel Ricciardo’s good start and dropped to last place.

The Finn regained some positions, but in the end he pitted twice for tire changes in an attempt to get the fastest lap of the day and thus take a point off Max Verstappen. He succeeded, but the Mercedes performance on Sunday did not please Wolff.